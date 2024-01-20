Hockey: Kenya 5-aside team eye podium at World Cup

Kenya men's hockey five-aside team are set to leave the country tonight for the International Hockey Federation (FIH) World Cup in Muscat, Oman

The team has been training for over a month at City Park Hockey Stadium in Nairobi in readiness for the inaugural competition that will be played from January 28 to 30.

Kenya qualified for the event after they finished third behind Nigeria and champions Egypt during the 2022 qualifiers staged in Egypt.

The side led by Michael Malungu beat Zambia 5-2 to book a place in the World Cup.

Kenya Hockey Union on Friday evening released a 10-man squad that will depart the country at 11pm aboard Fly Emirates to Dubai before connecting to Oman.

The players are goalkeepers Samuel Silongo and Newton Shibachi, Moses Muigai, Kennedy Munialo, Richard Njuki form the defence while midfield has Ivan Ludiali who is also the team's captain.

Others are forwards Danston Wabwire, Bethwel Masambu, Moses Ademba and Sheldon Kipruto.

Fredrick Ouma, Cliffe Omari and Joshua Omondi were dropped.

Muigai said they will give a good account of themselves in Oman.

"This event is new to each participating nation and this might work for or against all teams. We are excited about the chance of playing against teams that are more exposed than us. As much as the standards of the sport are dwindling, we are optimistic that this team will steady the ship," said Muigai who plays for Western Jaguars in the KHU Premier League.

"Whereas we will be aiming to reach medal bracket, individual exploits will be at play as I hope to attract the interest of countries that will grace the competition," he added.

Kenya are in tough Pool "C" that has New Zealand, Australia and Trinidad and Tobago.

Hosts Oman were drawn in Pool "D" alongside Malaysia, Fiji and United States of America. Egypt, India, Jamaica and Switzerland form Pool "B'' while Netherlands, Nigeria, Pakistan and Poland are in Pool "A".

The top two teams in each pool will proceed to the quarter-finals.

In the women's category, Africa will be represented by Namibia, Zambia and South Africa after Kenya finished fourth in the qualifiers in Egypt.

Squad

Samuel Silongo, Newton Shibachi, Moses Muigai, Kennedy Munialo, Richard Njuki, Ivan Ludiali, Danstone Wabwire, Bethwel Masambu, Moses Ademba, Sheldon Kipruto

Officials

Nashon Randiek (Head of delegation)

Michael Malungu (Head coach)

Kevin Lugalia (Assistant coach)

Michael Mwanyamba (Physiotherapist)