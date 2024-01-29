Hockey: Kenya 5-aside hit Australia to storm World Cup quarterfinals

Kenya men's hockey five-a-side team defeated Australia 7-4 to storm the quarterfinals of the inaugural FIH World Cup in Muscat, Oman on Monday.

Captain Ivan Ludiali (8th,20th,28th) and Danstone Wabwire (10th,19th,22nd) both bagged hattricks as Bethel Masambu added one goal in the 18th minute for Kenya, while Sugio Jun and Pace Mitchell both bagged a brace for the losers.

Jun scored in the 9th and 23rd minutes respectively, while Mitchell sounded the board in the 26th and 29th minutes.

Kenya has six points from three matches and will wait for the outcome of the match between Trinidad and Tobago (TTO) against New Zealand determines who finishes top in the pool "C".

TTO has four points, while New Zealand are bottom of the table with one point. Kenya could face either Oman and Malaysia in the last eight on Tuesday.

Kenya had on Sunday begun the World Cup title campaign with an emphatic 6-1 win against New Zealand, before they fell at the hands of TTO 7-2 in the night match