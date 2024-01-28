Hockey: Kenya 5-aside team off to winning start in World Cup

Moses Ademba bagged a brace as Kenya men's hockey five-a-side team Sunday defeated New Zealand 6-1 during the inaugural International Hockey Federation (FIH) World Cup in Muscat, Oman.

Ademba scored in the 22nd and 28th minutes through field goals, as Danstone Wabwire (1st), Ivan Ludiali (6th), Sheldon Kimtai (8th), and Richard Njuki Wanganga (24th) each added a goal to seal the win for the East Africans.

Bell Kake Jakob scored the consolidation goal for the losers in the ninth minute.

Kenya will later in the evening play Trinidad and Tobago with a win securing them a place in the quarterfinal with a game to spare against Australia.

Michael Malungu-coached Kenya is drawn in pool "C" together with New Zealand, Trinidad and Tobago (TTO) and Australia. In the other pool match, Australia played to a 5-5 draw against TTO.

Egypt humiliated Jamaica 10-2, while India whitewashed Switzerland 9-1 in pool "B" matches. Malaysia and hosts Oman played to a 3-3 draw in pool "D" as the Netherlands defeated Poland 6-3 in pool A".