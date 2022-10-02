Hockey: Blazers, Lakers battle to stalemate

Defending champions Blazers Sunday squandered the chance to close gap on leaders Strathmore University Scorpions after they played to a 1-1 draw against Lakers during their women’s Kenya Hockey Union Premier League at the City Park Stadium in Nairobi.

Blazers, who are second on the standings with 14 points from seven matches had to come from behind to force a draw thanks to speedy forward and national team player Maureen Okumu's 55th minute strike through a penalty corner.

Aurellia Opondo had put the visiting Lakers from Kisumu ahead in the 19th minute through a fantastic field goal.

Unbeaten Strathmore have 18 points from six matches in the seven-team league, while Lakers, who have eight points from six matches, relegated United States International University Africa to fourth position with seven points from three matches.

At the same venue, Dutch Flower Group Wolverines surrendered the lead to play to a 1-1 draw against Amira Sailors.

Amira Sailors had on Saturday fell to Lakers 4-0. Juliet Ochieng sounded the boards for Wolverines in the 42nd minute before Leah Omwadho restored parity in the 47th minute.

Wolverines coach Denis Owoka said their mid-table placement doesn’t look good and something will have to give if they have to retain their stay in the top tier.

“We have a strong defence and midfield, but our forward is not clinical, something we need to look into. Also we don’t get time to train together as players are drawn across the country, but we hope to find a common ground,” said Owoka.

Amira team manager Collins Asimba said they are not worried despite the team wallowing at the bottom with four points from eight matches.

“We still have time to make amends. But again we have a depleted side because most of our players are working. For instance, today we had three players on bench which should not be the case. We are therefore hoping to scout for players so that we can be more competitive,” said Asimba.