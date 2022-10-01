Strathmore sting Sailors to extend lead, Lakers bounce back

Visitors Lakers Hockey Club and on-form Strathmore University Scorpions on Saturday posted wins in their respective matches in the women’s Kenya Hockey Union Premier League at the City Park Stadium, Nairobi.

Lakers found their grove back with a deserved 4-0 win over Sliders after they went down to Strathmore 1-0 last weekend in Kisumu, while leaders and unbeaten Scorpions continued with their fine run with a 3-0 win over Amira Sailors.

Strathmore scored the three goals in the first half through captain Gilly Okumu (second minute), Angela Sande (sixth minute) and Nichole Odhiambo (10th).

Mouren Owiti scored twice in the 36th and 56th minutes as Debra Otieno also sounded the boards twice in the 47th and 54th minutes respectively through superb field goals.

Lakers will Sunday tackle reigning champions Blazers while Amira Sailors will play Dutch Flower Group Wolverines.

Lakers defender Vivian Onyango acknowledged teamwork won them the match.

“Unlike last weekend where we lost to Strathmore 1-0, today we were a composed side and you could see from the the build-up. I'm happy we won and we hope to pick from there tomorrow," Onnyango said.

"Last season, we played to a 2-2 draw against Blazers away before they squeezed a 3-2 win in the return leg and therefore it will not be an easy match but we are determined and eager to have a good show."

Strathmore captain Okumu insisted their conversion still needed some refining.

"We don’t want to be overconfident. We are aware that people have tagged us favourites to win the title but I think it’s early in the day and therefore, we will take one match at a time and see how it goes,” offered Okumu, who is also the national team captain.

Strathmore lead the standings with 18 points from six matches while Lakers moved into fourth on seven points from five matches in a seven team league.

Amira and Sliders retained their places on the standings.

Amira are bottom with three points from seven matches while Sliders are fifth on five points from eight matches.

In the women’s Super League, Monica Kitui and Laurene Mukulu scored for Kenyatta University in the fifth and 42nd minutes as the varsity side defeated hosts Mombasa Sports Club 2-1.

Mary Simiyu pulled one back for the Mombasa-based club in the 28th minute.

Away in Nandi at the Kapsabet High School, Kisii Falcons won 1-0 against Nandi Hawks 1-0 in the men’s National League.