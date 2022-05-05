Gold Cup: Police sink Strathmore, USIU-A hold Ghana's Exchequers

Kenya Police outlasted Strathmore University 3-2 in the Gold Cup Clubs invitational hockey tournament at the Sikh Union Club Stadium, Nairobi on Thursday.

It was sweet revenge for Police who had last weekend lost to the varsity students 1-0 in the first leg of the tournament that ends on Friday.

The law enforcers are second with nine points and will square it out with leaders Exchequers of Ghana on Friday with the title at stake.

The Ghanaians have 11 points after playing to a barren draw against United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) in the earlier match at the same venue.

Titus Kimutai (15th), Moses Cheplaiti (16th) and Oliver Echenje (42nd) scored for Police while Nicholas Muchiti and Billy Owuor sounded the boards for the students in the 36th and 47th minutes respectively.

Ahead of their showdown with Police, Exchequers coach Richmond Attipoe said they will use the match to finalise their training in Kenya.

“We came here for build up ahead of the Ghana league that starts this weekend. The invitational competition has gone on well but I will not put pressure on the boys. If we can secure a win and be the overall winners, then why not?” quipped Attipoe.

“But I’m more concerned about players development and this far, I’m impressed,” he added.

Police coach Patrick Mugambi said their winning mojo is back and they hope to finish the week-long event with victory.

“We started the event poorly, but slowly regained our momentum. Let’s wait and see how the match will end considering they beat us 4-1 in the first leg,” said Mugambi.

Strathmore and USIU-A will battle for the third and fourth placement. Both teams are tied on four points but Gladatiors have a superior goal difference.

After playing to a scoreless first quarter, Strathmore’s striker Ian Mwaliki would have put the students in the lead but he hit wide with goalkeeper Duisberg Offei to beat.

Ghanaian attacker Francis Lartey earned a short corner but they failed to convert as teams headed to the breather tied 0-0.

On resumption, the students had an edge over their opponents with good build up but were poor on delivery.

The students will have goalkeeper Juthedius Ongondo to thank for making a couple of saves as the third quarter ended barren.