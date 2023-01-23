18 teams sign up for Africa Hockey Club Champs in Nairobi

Eighteen foreign clubs have so far confirmed their participation for next month's Africa Cup for Hockey Clubs Championship at the Sikh Union grounds in Nairobi.

The continental club event will run from February 13 to 19. The event was previously scheduled to be hosted at the Kenton College in Kileleshwa before it was moved Sikh Union due to unavailability of the facility as the students will be session.

Record champions El Sharkia of Egypt lead the foreign legion alongside compatriots Zamalek, Exchequers and Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) of Ghana, Hippos Hockey Club of Zimbabwe, Kada Stars and Police Machine of Nigeria as well as Wananchi and Weatherheads of Uganda and Moshi Khalsa from Tanzania.

Defending women's champions GRA and Army Ghana, Sharkia, Delta and Kada Queens from Nigeria, Deliverance Church and Wananchi from Uganda have also confirmed their participation in the seven-day event.

Kenya Hockey Union Secretary-General Wycliffe Ongori said the Local Organising Committee (LOC) will have sit down to select Kenyan representatives.

"After the season comes to an end this weekend, the LOC will meet and name clubs that will carry the Kenyan flag. But I must admit that this is the best turn out so far and we look forward to more teams gracing the event," said Ongori.

Meanwhile, former champions Kenya Police defeated Greensharks 3-0 in the KHU men's Premier League to enhance their chances of finishing second as the season comes to an end this Sunday at the City Park Hockey Stadium in Nairobi.

Police will parade against champions Butali Sugar Warriors in their last match of the season and a win will secure second spot and automatic spot to the Africa Cup for Hockey Clubs Championship

Butali top with 43 points from 17 matches, while Jaguars are second with 38 points after completing their matches and Police third with 37 points.

Strathmore University Gladiators hit relegated Mombasa Sports Club 2-0 in another men's top tier clash.