Hockey: Police step up chase for Clubs Championship slot

Former champions Strathmore University Gladiators and Kenya Police Sunday won their respective Kenya Hockey Union men’s Premier League matches at the City Park Hockey Stadium in Nairobi.

The 2016 champions Strathmore defeated Wazalendo 3-2 while Police beat relegated Parkroad Badgers 2-0.

Gladiators recovered from Saturday's 2-0 defeat to 2017 champions Police while the law enforcers continued their winning ways.

Gladiators will play their last match against Mombasa Sports Club next weekend away in Mombasa while Police have a date with Greensharks next Saturday before they complete the season with a tricky tie against rivals and leaders Butali Sugar Warriors on January 29.

Edgar Makete (3rd),Moses Mugai (33rd) and Carson Oluoch (36th) scored for students while Brian Aura (14th) and John Rioba (55th) scored for Wazalendo in an entertaining match.

Against Badgers, Martin Kipchirchir and Willis Okeyo were on target for Police in the 27th and 59th minute to help them move one point shy of second-placed Western Jaguars who were not in action over the weekend.

Jaguars and Police are battling for second spot that will see either of them join Butali for next month’s African Clubs Championships to be hosted in Nairobi.

Butali lead the standings with 43 points from 17 matches while Jaguars have 35 points, one ahead of Police from 16 matches.

Police assistant coach Kennedy Shikuku preached caution ahead of their remaining fixtures saying it will determine their participation in the African Clubs Championship.

“We want to compete in the clubs championship but we have to put in the work. I know the remaining matches are not a walk in the park but we are determined to go all the way. Butali and Sharks are both experienced sides. We may not bank on our maturity, but hope to use our fitness to our advantage,” said Shikuku.

Strathmore coach Meshack Senge said the win placed them in a good position to finish inside the top four.

“The win was important to us. Our objective at the start of the season was to finish in the top four because we are rebuilding the team. We are on course,” said Senge.

In earlier Super League matches played at the same venue, Kenya College of Accountancy-University (KCA-U) men’s team walloped Mvita 5-1.

Arnold Marango bagged a brace in the third and 43rd minutes as captain Stephen Omondi ,Dan Masika and Kelvin Ronoh each scored one goal in the 28th, 34th and 50th minutes respectively.

Mvita captain Bruce Amenya scored a consolation goal in the 18th minute for the visitors.

Parkroad Tigers saw off Kisumu Youngstars 3-0 before Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) edged out Kenyatta University 1-0 in a varsity derby.