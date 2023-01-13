Hockey: Race for second place takes centre stage

With Butali Sugar Warriors clinching their fourth successive Kenya Hockey Union men's Premier League title, attention has now shifted to second spot.

Third-placed Kenya Police face two tricky matches this weekend against Strathmore University Gladiators and relegated Parkroad Badgers as they chase the runners up spot.

If Police, who have 28 points from 14 matches secure maximum points, they will move within a point of second-placed Western Jagaurs, who are not in action this weekend.

Butali Sugar Warriors lead the standings with 43 points from 17 matches.

Strathmore, who have blown hot and cold this season, are fifth with 21 points from 15 matches.

Police coach Patrick Mugambi is well aware of the situation and said they will not underrate their opponents.

"These are tricky matches and that's why we are treating them with the seriousness they deserve. Last weekend, Badgers put up a good show against Greensharks and therefore they are worthy opponents.

As much as they are on their way to the second tier, I know they want to leave the big stage with their heads held high. We know what is at stake and the importance of winning our remaining four matches," said Mugambi.

On Strathmore, Mugambi said: "They are always unpredictable and technical and therefore we are going to approach them with caution.'

Gladiators coach Meshack Senge said they are rebuilding and will come back better next season.

"We lost to Police 2-1 in the first leg and we hope to get our act together and turn the tables. Transitioning has never been easy and it depends with how long you take to come back to the top," shared Senge.

Strathmore will then play Wazalendo on Sunday to complete their weekend outings.

In the men's Super League matches, Wazalendo Masters travel to Nakuru Hockey club, Multimedia University host Mvita and Kenya College Accountancy University (KCAU) entertain Youngstars at City Park Stadium.



Fixtures(All matches at City park Hockey Stadium unless stated)

Saturday

MMU v Nairobi Chapel (W) (12pm)

Nakuru v Wazalendo Masters (M) (2pm, Nakuru Hockey Club)

MMU v Mvita (M) (2pm)

KCAU v Kisumu Youngstars (M) (4pm)

Police v Strathmore (M) (6pm)

Sunday

Parkroad Tigers v Youngstars (M) (9am)

KCAU v Mvita (M) (11am)

JKUAT v KU (M) (1pm)