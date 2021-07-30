Hellen Obiri leads Kasait, Tirop into 5,000m final

Winner Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay (right) crosses the finish line ahead of second-placed Kenya's Hellen Obiri (centre) and Italy's Nadia Battocletti in the women's 5000m heats during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on July 30, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Giuseppe Cacace | AFP

By  Elias Makori

  • The Netherlands' Sifan Hassan won the first heat in 14.47.89, with Agnes Tirop second in 14:48.01.
  • Lillian Kasait was fifth, to complete the automatic qualification places in the heat while Ethiopians Senbere Teferi and Ejgayehu Taye would third and fourth respectively.

World champion Hellen Obiri led compatriots Lillian Kasait and Agnes Tirop into the 5,000 metres final after successfully navigating their heats on Friday at the National Olympic Stadium here.

