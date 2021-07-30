South Africa's Schoenmaker breaks world record to win women's 200m breaststroke

Tatjana Schoenmaker.

Gold medallist South Africa's Tatjana Schoenmaker poses with their medal after the final of the women's 200m breaststroke swimming event during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo on July 30, 2021.

Photo credit: Attila Kisbenedek | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The 24-year-old timed 2min 18.95sec to better the 2:19.11 set by Denmark's Rikke Moller Pedersen in 2013.
  • America's Lilly King was second in 2:19.92 with her team-mate and training partner Annie Lazor third in 2:20.84.

Tokyo, Japan

