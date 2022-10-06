GSU, KFS shift focus to Nyerere Cup in Arusha

Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) National League men’s champions General Service Unit (GSU) and Kenya Forest Service will feature in the Nyerere Cup Championship in Tanzania next week.

GSU team manager Cyrus Sang believes their participation in the event, which serves off on October 9-14, will help the team gel after signing three players.

The annual event, which attracts teams across East Africa, is staged in memory of Tanzania's founding father Mwalimu Julius Nyerere.

GSU have brought on board impressive middle blockers Dominic Chelule from TrailBlazers and Enock Kiptum from Kenya Forest Service as well as promising libero William Odongo from Nyanza Prisons.

Sang said that they will be traveling on Saturday by road to Arusha, Tanzania to prepare for the new season scheduled for next month as well as defend the title they won last year after defeating hosts Mwanza Transit Camp (MTC) 3-1 in the final.

“We have been training at the GSU headquarters ground from last month and this event will give us chance to gauge our players' preparedness ahead of the new season," said Sang.

"In Tanzania, we will have many teams across the zone which will enable us play more matches that will help the players to gel. Sometimes if the team trains without having a competition or testing players, you can never realise the players capabilities and strength.”

“Chelule, Kiptum and Odongo are good additions to the squad and we are excited to have them on board. Our objective is to defend the title and hopefully we get the chance to participate in the next year’s African Clubs Championship,” the official added.

GSU and Kenya Prisons failed to compete at this year’s clubs championship in Tunisia due to financial constraints.

Kenya Ports Authority and Equity Bank were Kenya’s representatives.

KFS, who will be making their second appearance in the Nyerere Cup, finished fourth last year after losing to Arusha Champions in the third play-offs.