KPA star Enock Mogeni lands pro deal in Japan

Kenyan international Enock Mogeni has joined Japanese volleyball club Oita Miyoshi Weisse Adler on a three-year deal.

The opposite attacker, who plays for Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) in the local league, arrived in Oita City on Thursday ahead of the new season that begins on October 27.

Oita Miyoshi features in the Japanese Volleyball League One, which is the top tier in the volleyball-mad country.

Oita Miyoshi finished ninth last season in the 10-team league that saw Suntory Sunbirds defend the title after beating Wolf Dogs Nagoya 3-0 (25-16, 25-21, 25-17) in April.

KPA team manager Joel Kosgei said Mogeni can only get better after joining the Japanese side.

"Last season, Mogeni played for Smouaha in Egypt and his input in the KPA team during the National League play-offs was evident and therefore we are excited by his move to Japan," Kosgei said.

"Japan is the bedrock of the sport and I'm sure when his contract ends, he will come back better than he left."

Kenyan volleyball greats Dennis Mokua, James Ontere and Phillip Maiyo have all played for Oita Miyoshi in the past.

Kenyan coach Godfrey Okumu was attached to Oita Miyoshi in 2006-2012.

KPA finished second behind reigning champions General Service Unit during the play-offs.

KPA and GSU booked automatic tickets to next year's African Clubs Championship. They will be joined by TrailBlazers.

With Mogeni away, KPA will rely on the services of fast-rising opposite Peter Kamara.