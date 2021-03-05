GSU aiming to go all the way in Africa

General Service Unit (GSU) are aiming to go all the way in the men’s African Volleyball Clubs Championship later this month in Cairo, Egypt.

The championship is scheduled for March 31 to April 12.

GSU and Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) booked the tickets to the annual championships after finishing first and second respectively in the 2019 Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) National League.

GSU finished fifth in Africa in 2019 in Egypt where hosts Al-Ahly retained the title after sweeping aside compatriots Smouha 3-0 in the finals.

GSU coach Gideon Tarus said they will certainly be a better side this time round even though they were yet to hit their peak.

“On most occasions, we start well in the group stages and fade as the event takes shape but this time around, we want to get it right, and go all the way. The league matches have helped us notice our grey areas and we are working on them to seal the loopholes,” said Tarus.

GSU are third on the National League log with 15 points from six matches behind leaders KPA who have 19 points from seven matches. Former champions Kenya Prisons are second with 17 points from seven matches.

At the same time, KPA are excited about making their maiden appearance in Africa.

KPA coach, Sammy Mulinge said they were hoping to start residential training next week ahead of the championship.

Mulinge said Enock Mogeni, who is away in Sweden with club Sodertelge, will be available for selection.

Mogeni was instrumental in KPA securing a championship slot during the 2019 league.