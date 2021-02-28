DCI libero joins draft Malkia Strikers squad for Olympics

Malkia Strikers players celebrate on the streets of Yaoundé after their win against Cameroon at Palais polyvalent des sports (Paposy) Arena in Yaounde on January 7, 2020.

Photo credit: Samuel Gacharira | Nation Media Group

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Makokha will join her team mate middle blocker Carolyne Sirengo. The African representatives have been drawn in ta ough pool "A" that has reigning European champions and Rio 2016 silver medalists Serbia, two-time Olympic champions Brazil, Korea, the Dominican Republic and hosts Japan as they return to the Olympics for the first time since 2004.
  • As to whether the squad will be changed in the coming days remains to be seen with a communication seen by Nation Sport from the team's technical bench saying:

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) women's team coach Daniel Bor has welcomed the inclusion of libero Josephine Makokha to the Malkia Strikers provisional squad of 20 players that begin a 15-day residential training on Wednesday at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

