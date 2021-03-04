How China's 1981 women's volleyballers 'inspired a billion'

This photo taken on November 16, 1981 shows Chinese volleyball players celebrating their victory at the end of the final match between China and Japan at the women's volleyball World Cup in Osaka. On November 16, 1981, millions of people across China crowded around radios and televisions with flickering signals for a women's volleyball match whose significance went far beyond sport.

Photo credit: Jiji Press | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Volleyball commentator Wang Zhe, who was eight in 1981, recalls a patriotic fervour and an air of optimism.
  • A front-page editorial in the China Daily urged people to "use the spirit of the women's volleyball team to carry out modernisation".

Shanghai, China

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.