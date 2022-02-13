Zimbabwean Chinhoi takes early lead at Muthaiga

Zimbabwean Robson Chinhoi fired a low seven under par 64 to grab a one shot lead as the KCB sponsored Safari Tour eighth teed off at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course on Sunday.

Starting with a double bogey five at the 220-yards par three second shot and a bogey-five at the eighth, Chinhoi managed to level the first nine with birdies at the third, seventh and ninth, then fired a low 28 at the back nine where he birdied the 10th, 11th, 15th, an eagle two at the par four-17th and an eagle three at the home green to grab a shot lead from big hitter Daniel Nduva.

Nyali pro Nduva birdied the two par fives at the front nine, then eagled the 10th, birdied the 12th and 13th.

He however picked up an unfortunate double at the par four-16th, but managed to put things in order thereafter with two birdies at the last two holes of the back nine for six under 65.

Malawi’s Paul Chidale on the other hand posted five under par 66 to close day one in third place with Justus Madoya and Nigeria’s Andrew Odoh on three under 68 each, tying for the fourth place.

A total of 77 players teed off in the Sh3 million event where the winner will take home Sh450,000.

Of the six amateurs, home player Daniel Kiragu and Kenya Amateur Match Play champion John Lejirmah tied on two over par 73, same as Zimbabwean amateur Kamal Ryan Bham.

The eighth leg event started off with the Pro Am event on Saturday, which attracted a big field, and where the team of Muthaiga based professional Jeff Kubwa and amateurs Mike Mwangi, Samson Kimilu and Joseph Otieno produced an excellent score of 90 points to win.

They however won by the narrow margin of one point from the team of pro Hesbon Kutwa from Royal. Alex Kobia, Neel Shah and Dr Abdi Mohammed, while finishing in third place was the team of senior pro Dismas Indiza, Nzioki Kyalo, Vincent Wang’ombe and Francis Kagika who carded 88 points.

Taking the nines were Mburu Kimani and Patrick Karnja with 22 and 23 points respectively, as Samson Kimilu posted an impressive 43 points to win the individual subsidiary on countback from men winner Dr Abdi Mohammed.