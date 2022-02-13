Zimbabwean Chinhoi takes early lead at Muthaiga

Robson Chinhoi

Zimbabwe’s Robson Chinhoi follows the progress of his shot during the seventh leg of the 2021/2022 Safari Tour series at the par 72 Karen Country Club course on February 9, 2022.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Taking the nines were Mburu Kimani and Patrick Karnja with 22 and 23 points respectively, as Samson Kimilu posted an impressive 43 points to win the individual subsidiary on countback from men winner Dr Abdi Mohammed.
  • In second place in the men’s category was Wilson Mithamo with 42 points and the ladies winner was Monica Okwirry with 36 points and claiming the junior title was Calvin Opati with 37 points.

Zimbabwean Robson Chinhoi fired a low seven under par 64 to grab a one shot lead as the KCB sponsored Safari Tour eighth teed off at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course on Sunday.

