Zim's Mapwanya wins final leg of Safari Tour

Zimbabwe’s Visitor Mapwanya finally claimed his first Safari Tour title after beating Justus Madoya, Greg Snow and Mutahi Kibugu by one shot at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course on Wednesday.

The Chapman Golf Club-based Mapwanya, who lost the Karen leg in a play-off a week ago, fired a final round three under par 68 for an all rounds total of three under par 281 to take the first prize of Sh300,000, and a place in next month's the Magical Kenya Open to be held at the same venue.

Mapwanya who also earned 50 points for his win, finished second overall in the 2022/2023 tour with a total of 234.5 points, displacing his fellow Zimbabwean Robson Chinhoi, who missed the Muthaiga event after failing to register for the tournament.

“I am overwhelmed winning here to today after failing to win several times this season. Its been a long journey and I must thank God for enabling me to play well and win, though a special tribute goes to my fellow Zimbabweans for the encouragement, plus all the sponsors for giving us the opportunity to play," said Mapwanya.

He took off for the day with three straight pars and picked one birdie at the fourth.

At the back nine, Mapwanya birdied the 10th and 13th,but dropped a shot at the 14th. It was however his excellent birdie at the 18th which saw him take the title.

Justus Madoya, and Mutahi Kibugu need a birdie at the 18th to force a play off, though they both missed narrowly to wind up with pars and two under par total of 282, while Greg Snow birdied the 18th and dropped shots at the seventh, 12th and 15th for one over par 72.

Madoya birdied three straight holes from the 10th to the 12th, but hit a bad approach shot at the 15th to drop his second shot of the day, having earlier bogeyed the eighth at the front nine.

Madoya, Mutahi and Snow took home Sh170,000 each for tying second.

“Its been a tough week, though I must say my game has been good special irons shots having birdied most of the short holes. I made just a few bad shots but I will continue working on my game now that the tour is finished’," said Madoya.

Meanwhile, Uganda’s Rodell Gaita made three birdies in the first nine and two at the back nine, but dropped four shots, which saw him finish level par 71 and a total of one under par 283 to tie for the fifth place with Daniel Nduva, who shot level par 71 despite having made four birdies for the day.

Kenya Open Golf Limited Tournament Director Patrick Obath said he is hoping for a better 2023/2024 season with some new sponsors expected.

Leading the Kenya qualifiers is Greg Snow with 236 points, Samuel Njoroge on 217, Dismas Indiza on 184, Simon Ngige (179), Mutahi Kibugu (169), Justus Madoya (159), Daniel Nduva (141) and Mike Kisia 114 points.

The regional qualifiers are Visitor Mapwanya (Zimbabwe) and Ronald Rugumayo, who scored a total of 212 points.

The Final Leader Board

Visitor Mapwanya (Zim) 70, 72, 71, 68= 281

Justus Madoya 73, 72, 67, 70= 282

Greg Snow 72, 70, 68, 72=282

Mutahi Kibugu 68, 70 73, 71= 282

Rodell Gaita(Ug) 67, 75, 70, 71=283

Daniel Nduva 67, 74, 71, 71= 283

Jay Sandhu(A) 69, 76, 72, 71= 288