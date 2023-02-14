Safari Tour: Greg Snow in pole position at Muthaiga

Muthaiga’s Greg Snow fired his way to the top of the leader board ahead of Wednesday’s final round of the 2022/2023 Safari Tour final leg at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course.

Starting Tuesday’s third round in joint tying fourth and four shots behind the leader and club mate Mutahi Kibugu, Snow recovered from a double-bogey seventh at the par five-fourth, and a single bogey at the 17th to close the day on an impressive three under par 68, for a three rounds total of three under par 210, thanks to an eagle three at the par five-18th hole.

Before then, Snow had picked up birdies at the fifth, sixth and seventh holes.

Mutahi dropped to joint second with Rwanda’s Alloys Nsabimana, who shot his second back-to-back 69 for two under par 21, same as Mutahi who sot two over par 73.

Nsabimana made two quick birdies at the first and fourth holes, but dropped a shot at the ninth and bogeyed the par fourth 12th, but made birdies at the 13th and at the home green.

It was however a tough day for Mutahi who picked a double at the second hole, recovered one shot at the fourth and later on at the short hole 13th, though he started the back nine with a bogey at the 10th, and went two over for the day after dropping another shot at the 14th.

He still has a good chance of winning the event depending on how he performs in the final round, which is expected to produce some fireworks with seven players with a chance of clinching the top prize of Sh300,000.

Justus Madoya from the Great Rift Golf Resort shot an impressive four under par 67 to lead a group of three players, who include round one leaders Rodell Gaita of Uganda and Nyali’s big hitting Daniel Nduva.

In his bogey-free round, Madoya made birdies on the fourth, seventh, eighth and at the back nine’s 10th, while Gaita picked up birdies at the first, 10th, 11th and 16th against bogeys on the second, fifth and seventh.

Nduva dropped a shot at the very first hole, sixth and then came the seven at the par five-seventh hole.

He birdied the third and recovered one more at the 11th having eagled the par five-10th to level the course.

Meanwhile, the only surviving amateur after the second round cut, Jay Sandhu, who has already qualified for the Magical Kenya Open, shot one over par 72 to tie for ninth place in the field of 22 players.

Sandhu’s round included two birdies, one in each nine and three bogeys.

Wednesday's round tees off at 7.30am

The Leader Board

Greg Snow 72, 70, 68= 210

Alloys Nsabimana (Rw) 73, 69, 69= 211

Mutahi Kibugu 68, 70, 73= 211

Justus Madoya 73, 72, 67= 212

Rodell Gaita (UG) 67, 75, 70= 212

Daniel Nduva 67, 74, 71= 212