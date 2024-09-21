Ulinzi Starlets coach, Wambua, remembered for his dedication to women’s football

Joseph Wambua, coach of Football Kenya Federation Women’s Premier League team Ulinzi Starlets, who died on Friday morning, will be remembered for his dedication to women's football and inspirational leadership.

The coach died on Friday morning at Nairobi Regional Hospital at Kahawa Barracks, Nairobi, where he had been undergoing treatment for colon cancer.

He was 39 years old.

News of his passing on was announced by Ulinzi Stars and Football Kenya Federation (FKF).

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the untimely passing on of Joseph Wambua, the coach of our beloved sisters, Ulinzi Starlets Football Club. He was more than a leader on the field, he was a mentor, a guiding light, and an inspiration to everyone in the Ulinzi Starlets family and Kenya Football fraternity also. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all those touched by his remarkable legacy. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Coach Klopp. You will forever be missed, but your influence will live on," Ulinzi Stars said in a statement on Friday.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Ulinzi Starlets Head Coach, Joseph Wambua Mwanza. His dedication and passion for women's football in Kenya will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends, and the entire Ulinzi Starlets team and the Ulinzi Football fraternity during this difficult time. You have left an indelible mark on Kenyan football," FKF said in a statement.

In April, the CAF “A” licensed coach took medical leave.

Wambua was appointed coach of Ulinzi Starlets in 2016.

Under his guidance, the team won eight trophies including three FKF Women's Cups in 2021, 2023, and 2024, and two FKF Women's Super-Cups in 2021 and 2023, along with County League, Regional League, and Division One titles in 2017, 2018, and 2019, respectively with Ulinzi Starlets.

He served as a corporal in the transport battalion unit at Kahawa Barracks in Nairobi. He is survived by his wife and three children: one daughter and two sons.