Young Kibugu picks vital lessons at Magical Kenya Open

Kenya’s new golf hero Njoroge Kibugu missed many opportunities to improve his scores, but finished Sunday's final round of this year’s Magical Kenya Open presented by ABSA, with his head high.

He said his game in general let him down in the fourth round, but the big crowd that followed him gave him hope for the future.

“I was thrilled particularly after receiving a call from President Uhuru Kenyatta congratulating me for having made it to the last round. I felt so encouraged and would like to tell all the junior golfers in the country to work hard and dream big," said Kibugu in a press conference.

He started the last day with a bogey at the par four first, and later on at the fifth and seventh and a double at the 10th that completely ruined his chance of recovering and finishing in a better position.

“I have not made a birdie at the seventh in four rounds and dropped shots in the last two rounds, then missed birdie chances at the 17th and 18th.

But I will be going back to South Africa and play a couple of events and also try and correct some of the shortcomings in my game, that includes my gym work, which I must say has not been very good," added Kibugu, who believes he still has a good chance of playing in the Magical Kenya Open next year.

The 18-year-old Kibugu, who started his golfing career at Muthaiga Golf Club at the age of six, following his brother Mutahi Kibugu, thanked his parents for the big sacrifice they have made in making sure that he not only improves his game, but plays in any international tournaments here at home and in South Africa.

“I am so grateful to my mum and dad, the Junior Golf Foundation (JGF) Vision 2030 and of course my caddie and friend Bo Ciere, who has helped me by advising me and some times cooling me down when he realizes that I am about to boil. Bo is a wonderful friend and a perfect partner in my golf events," added Kibugu, who pulled the biggest crowd during the final round.

Kibugu and clubmate Taimur Malik had formed Kenya’s team of 16 players including six amateurs at the Open.