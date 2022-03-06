Young Kibugu picks vital lessons at Magical Kenya Open

Njoroge Kibugu

Njoroge Kibugu (right) in action at final round of the Magical Kenya Open as his caddie Bo Ciera looks on at the Muthaiga Golf Club on March 6, 2022.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kibugu, and clubmate Taimur Malik had formed Kenya’s team of 16 players including six amateurs at the Open.
  • Malik missed the cut by three shots, while below him were the other amateurs Michael Karanga, Adel Balala, John Lejirmah and Dennis Maara.

Kenya’s new golf hero Njoroge Kibugu missed many opportunities to improve his scores, but finished Sunday's final round of this year’s Magical Kenya Open presented by ABSA, with his head high.

