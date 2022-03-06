Chinese Ashun Wu wins Magical Kenya Open

Ashun Wu

President Uhuru Kenyatta (left) hands the title Chinese Ashun Wu after he won the Magical Kenya Open on March 6, 2022 at the Muthaiga Golf Club.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

  • The 37-year-old Wu who was making his debut in the Open which was staged for the third time as part of the DP World Tour series, maintained his cool despite bogeying in the early stage of the final.

Ashun Wu from the People’s Republic of China produced a final round six under par 65 despite bogeying the second hole to become the first Chinese to win the Magical Kenya Open title at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course on Sunday.

