Tough third round slows Kibugu's charge at Kenya Open

Kenya’s lonely survivor in this year’s Magical Kenya Open presented by Absa Njoroge Kibugu, had a tough third round that saw him drop to joint 33rd on four under per 209 after missing several birdie chances in the third round of the 2022 Magical Kenya open presented by Absa at the tough playing Muthaiga Golf Club course.

However, the 18-year-old Kibugu said he was still going give another chance in the fourth and final round saying his game was not as good as he had expected.

Starting the day on six under par, Kibugu played a conservative front nine which looked it was going to end with a level par until he overshot the green at the par five-seventh, to drop a shot and drop to five under par.

He managed to hold onto that score until at the par three -11th where he dropped another shot, then hit a bad second shot at the 4th and at the 16th. He however brought the day to an end with his only birdie of the day at the 18th hole.

All the same, Kibugu said he enjoyed the round despite the fact that he did not finish with a good score as he had expected.

“I enjoyed it. I tried to do the best I can. Just seeing the people there supporting me was the best thing about it," Kibugu said.

“Experiences have matured me, big tournaments, and also my coaches have helped me develop this attitude. It’s amazing this week, it’s different, when I look on TV and see my name, I don’t believe it’s me but it’s a good feeling."

“I feel like I belong, but give it a couple more years. I just want to smile more tomorrow, crack more jokes with my caddie," said Kibugu, who however said he is not in a hurry to turn professional as he would like to join university first.

Speaking after receiving a cheque of Sh1 million from Vision 2030 Secretariat Director Ken Mwige as branding fee from this tournament henceforth, Kibugu said he was most grateful to the Junior Golf Foundation for having given him a chance to play in the Open.

"This has been a great experience for me playing in a DP World Tour tournament. It feels real great and I truly thank JGF for the opportunity and all the support I have so far received from everyone,’’ added Kibugu.

Mwige said Njoroge’s performance has showed that a lot more effort needs to put into the development of junior golf in the country. “I believe corporates can make it happen and produce more Kibugus with a combined effort rather than individuals offering some little cash here and there for our players."