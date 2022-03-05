Tough third round slows Kibugu's charge at Kenya Open

Njoroge Kibugu follows the progress of his tee off from first tee during Magical Kenya Open

Njoroge Kibugu follows the progress of his tee off from first tee during Magical Kenya Open at Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi on March 05, 2022.


Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By Larry Ngala

  • The 18-year-old Kibugu said he was still going give another chance in the fourth and final round saying his game was not as good as he had expected.
  • Starting the day on six under par, Kibugu played a conservative front nine which looked it was going to end with a level par until he overshot the green at the par five-seventh, to drop a shot and drop to five under par.

Kenya’s lonely survivor in this year’s Magical Kenya Open presented by Absa Njoroge Kibugu, had a tough third round that saw him drop to joint 33rd on four under per 209 after missing several birdie chances in the third round of the 2022 Magical Kenya open presented by Absa at the tough playing Muthaiga Golf Club course.

