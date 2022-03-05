Young Kibugu dazzles, carries the hopes of an entire country

Njoroge Kibugu

Kenya's Njoroge Kibugu lines up his putt at 18th hole Green on Round Three of the Magical Kenya Open Golf at Muthaiga Golf Club on March 5, 2022. 

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Charles Gacheru

Director

IMG Kenya Ltd

What you need to know:

  • Former champions Porteous (2015) and Migliozzi (2019) fall by the wayside at Muthaiga Golf Club

From a field of 144 golfers, only 75 players remain, and it is these players who now compete for the prize kitty of 1.75 million Euros (Sh223.4 million) in prize money and 2,750 DP ranking points.

