Young Kibugu dazzles, carries the hopes of an entire country

From a field of 144 golfers, only 75 players remain, and it is these players who now compete for the prize kitty of 1.75 million Euros (Sh223.4 million) in prize money and 2,750 DP ranking points.

Among this group is a lone Kenyan, the 18-year old Njoroge Kibugu.

But Kibugu wasn’t the only Kenyan entrant to the 2022 Magical Kenya Open, as he was among a group of six amateurs and seven professionals who teed it up on Round One on Thursday.

He alone remains, first among equals, the only hope for our country and indeed for the rest of Africa, with the exception of South Africa.

Kibugu started his outing at the Kenya Open with a score of one-under par in round one and five-under in round two to climb into the top-five going into round three.

He faltered in round three posting two-over par round and is currently three-under for the tournament and tied for 33rd place.

Produce a sterling performance

Kibugu will go into the final round today with only one aim: to dig deep and produce a sterling performance for the hundreds and perhaps thousands of golf fans who will be following him around the Muthaiga course.

Our professionals and amateurs did not have a good outing at Muthaiga, they struggled to say the least; the likeable Dismas Indiza failed to find his groove – four birdies and two eagles through 36 holes could not compensate for the several dropped shots, he finished six-over-par and missed the cut.

Vipingo-based amateur Adel Balala also finished six-over and T120 alongside South Africa’s Toto Thimba Jnr, winner of the 2019 Karen Masters.

Simon Ngige could not find his 2019 Kenya Open magic, he finished eight-over par and T129 alongside David Wakhu and amateur Taimur Malik.

Railway amateur John Lejirma was making his debut at the Kenya Open and whilst he managed six birdies and one eagle through round one and two, he finished nine-over par and he too missed the cut.

Rift Valley-based Justus Madoya also finished nine-over.

Nyali-based amateur Daniel Nduva failed to put his length off the tee to good use and he finished 14-over par alongside Limuru amateur Dennis Maara.

Amateur Michael Karanga finished four-over par but he will walk away proud with his second-round level par round.

Edwin Mudanyi fought hard in round two, but he too missed the cut by four strokes.

Greg Snow and Mohit Mediratta finished five-over par. Erick Ooko and Samuel Chege came agonizingly close to making the cut – they finished three-over par and two-over par respectively.

Malawi’s Paul Chidale had a great first round, finishing three-under par, but he failed to defend that position and collapsed through round two, finishing six-over for the round and three-over for the tournament – he too missed the cut.

Zimbabwe’s golf sensation, Robson Chinhoi, failed to replicate the great form he has demonstrated coming into the Kenya Open, he too finished three-over par.

Among the past Kenya Open Champions, the 2015 winner Haydn Porteous and the 2019 winner Guido Migliozzi both failed to make the cut. they both finished five-over after round two. The 2018 champion, Lorenzo Gagli finished round two four-under tied with the 2021 champion Justin Harding.

The 2021 Kenya Savannah Classic champion Daniel Van Tonder finished round two on five under par.

It is now certain that Kibugu will claim the Kenya Open Golf Championship Amateur Silver Salver, awarded to the top ranked amateur making the cut.

However, no matter how well the young man plays, he will not be eligible for a single shilling of the Sh223.4 million on offer.

As an amateur player, the rules of amateur golf prohibit an amateur from winning any prize money.

However, victory at the Kenya Open or indeed a top five or top-10 finish for the 18-year old would give him the impetus to join the paid ranks and it would guarantee him invites to future tournaments on tour.

Look out for this young man.