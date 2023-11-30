Uhuru Shield postponed as Sigona hosts NCBA Series grand finale

This year’s Uhuru Shield golf tournament, one of the 26 Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) golf series which was scheduled for this weekend at the par 72 Royal Nairobi Golf Club course, has been postponed indefinitely.

A brief statement from the club’s Captain Peter Mwangi said: “Further to the observations and recommendations of the Chief referee appointed by the KGU for the Uhuru Shield Tournament slated for December 1 to 3, 2023, we regret to announce the postponement of the tournament to a later date to be communicated in due course. We sincerely regret this situation occasioned by weather factors beyond our control. We look forward to hosting you all for this tournament in near future.’’

Samuel Komu Mwaura, who had been appointed as the Chief referee of the event after inspecting the course on Monday, found the course particularly at the back nine, not in good condition to host such an event like the Uhuru Shield as some of the fairways were soggy and the greens spongy, hence recommended the postponement of the event to a later date.

In the absence of the Uhuru Shield, the focus in the local golf scene now shifts to Sigona Golf Club where the par 72 course is hosting the 2023 NCBA golf series grand finale on Friday.

The eagerly awaited grand finale brings out a total of 108 golfers who qualified from a total of 23 clubs in Kenya and one each from Tanzania and Uganda.

In Kenya, the venues which hosted the qualifying rounds were Railway, Limuru, Windsor, Nakuru, Thika, Kakamega, Vet Lab, Karen, Royal, Muthaiga, Nyali, Kitale, Great Rift Valley resort, Ruiru, Sigona, and Mombasa Golf Club.

Other players qualified from Mombasa, Eldoret, Nyeri, Machakos, Naivasha, Kiambu, Thika Barracks and Diamonds Leisure Lodge in the South Coast. Dar es Salaam Gymkhana and Uganda Golf Clubs hosted the Tanzania and Uganda events whose qualifiers will also be at Sigona to battle it out.

Those who qualified from Dar es Salaam Gymkahana are Seif Mcharo and lady golfer Ayne Magombe while from Uganda Golf Club were Peter Tumusiime, Judith Kamugisha, Shaka Kariisa and former Uganda amateur champion Joseph Cwinyai.

Among the locals who will vie for the top prizes include Railway’s Kevin Mbatia, Limuru’s Paul Muchangi and John Kariuki, Karen’s Paul Kaguamba and Wade Kilburn, Muthaiga’s Evans Vitisia, and Royal Nairobi’s John Odhiambo.

This year, NCBA bank which has also been supporting the KAGC series, is offering cash prizes where a total of Sh300,000 will be at stake for the overall winner, men’s category winner and the ladies winner. Each winner will take home Sh100,000.

Among the ladies going for the cash prize will include Mary Karano from Vet Lab, Kakamega’s Lydia Aketch and Limuru’s Noni Wanyee.

NCBA Group Managing Director, John Gachora, expressed his excitement, stating:

"This has been a wonderful journey for us since we set sail in March this year. The Grand Finale marks the culmination of a highly successful golf series that kicked early in the year. With top amateur players from across the country set to battle it out, we can expect nothing but the very best of what the series has had to offer."

Reflecting on the series' impact, Gachora added:

"The overwhelming participation from across the East African region, with over 3,000 golfers taking part, speaks to our initial goal of promoting the sport by giving as many golfers as possible a chance to play and improve their competitive skills. It's a testament to our commitment to support the growth of the sport in the region, which continues to show great potential."

Elsewhere, over 100 players will be at Machakos Golf Club to support Machakos Girls School in the charity event, while at Nyali Golf and Country Club, a field of 180 players was drawn for the I&M Bank golf tournament.

Nakuru Golf Club fresh from the centennial celebrations, will this weekend be staging the KenGen golf tournament which has attracted over 150 players.

Weekend golf fixtures

Machakos

Saturday; Machakos Girls Charity Golf tournament; 9:00 A. Mululu, S. Mazuri, A. Watt, A. Mululu; 9:10 C. Kimiti, C. Kithuku, M. Kotonya, A. Mohamed; 9:30 N. Masaka, DR. Mbandi, J. Njogu, PE; 10:00 C. Mule, M. Wanjiku, F. Mativo, J. Kilinda; 10:10 S. Munguti, L.M. Kamba, M. Muteti, F. Musembi; Pm Draw; 11:00 M. Musyoka, P. Kimatu, D. Milla, Ben Siro; 11:20 B. Chuma, C. Kaloki, M. Katuku, P. Mutinga; 11:30 CK. Mulela, DK. Muli, S. Makau, J. Nzau; 11:50 Ben Mungata, S. Singh, SK. Theuri, F. Njeru; 12:00 J. Komu, E. Saluny, J. Mbaluka, E. Kimeu; 12:10 Eng. Okenwa, E. tenga, T. Musyoka, P. Waki; Post Entries Accepted;

Nyali

Saturday; I &M Bank Golf Tournament; First Tee; 6:30 Njoroge K, Bajaber F, Bajaber T, Ano; 6:40 Murumba E, Mosioma G, Kaguru J, De Silva R; 6:50 Kailesh C, Walji M, Dodhia N, Molu A. J; 7:00 Kiptoo E, Pattni B, Sang W, Dodhia S; 7:10 Shah H, Chauhan S, Dr. Umara P, Njogu R; 7:20 Kabachia D, Njehia T, Muturi P, Virginia F; 7:30 Chemweno D, Ongaki D, Kabiru J, Palo M; 7:40 Miheso A, Ondieki D, Mitterer M, Kamau J; 7:50 Dr. Khoi T, Eng. Ingari W, Dr. Kikwai K, Airo S; 8:00 Barnard P, Gachau T, Mugambi D, Barnsley P; 8:10 Dhutia V, Oluoch J, Awdeer D, Ngweno N; 8:20 Kariuki M, Kinuthia E, Maj. Lagat E, De Jong A; 8:30 Malde J, Doshi J, Kudrati I, Shah N; 8:40 Sanghavi M, Soni B, Saeed M, Gulamali I; First tee; PM; 11:50 Githinji J, Koech A, Mwangi J, Kirumba M; 12:00 Ndegwa C, Ejaaz J, Nesbitt G, Kaur N; 12:10 Hirani S, Patel N, Kotecha S, Khagram K; 12:20 Khagram S, Patel R, Dr. Shah A, Mehta D; 12:30 Sheikh A, Gachihi P, Mbugua M, Stokes S; 12:40 Davis S, Kikuvi A, Makau D, Gitumbi W; 12:50 Retd. Gen. Kariuki P.M, Ngunjiri D, Kuria K, Retd.Maj. Gen. A Rob; 13:00 Stokes J, Marshal I, Smith J, Breitner L; 13:10 Sasan D ©, Alibhai R, Gudka S, De Silva T; 13:20 Wamunyua J, Gachanja G, Muchai L, Karimi F; 13:30 Sheikh I, Ano, Ano, Kudrati F; 13:40 Dr. Muthuuri J. M, Ismail F, Dhanji Aa, Jamal Aly; 13:50 Gathuri P, Kandu M, Ombura M, Githere J; 14:00 Karemu S, Kaguta W, Kamau S. M, Kamau F. Tenth Tee; PM; 12:10 Halai H, Kunverji R, Kanji V;12:20 Kimotho L, Gatabaki S, Kaniu K, Busolo R; 12:30 Changangu B, Kayembe S, Muthiani V, Kyaka V; 12:40 Mokua G, Winja J, Tetsuo H, Phoebe M; 12:50 Khanna U, Shiraz Q, Virji M, Saeed F; 13:00 Herter F, Doshi P, Gohil P, Ogola A; 13:10 Shah R, Khagram R, Patel A, Malde A; 13:20 Makrani S, Ranpura V, Dhanjal R, Mughal S; 13:30 Dr. Shah M, Muhita R, Abwao;

Nakuru

Saturday; KenGen Golf Tournament; First Tee; 6:20 Michael Karanjax4; 6:30 C.Kivuti, Dr. A.Otara, B.Kipkoech, E.Njuguna; 6:39 A.Cheruiyot, C.Bwana, B.Bisonga, P.E; 6:48 C.Lwenyi, P.Okiro, T.Muturi, P.E; 6:57 S.Gichuki,Prof. M. Kariuki, E.Muiyuro, P.E; 7:06 J.Njuguna, S.Njenga, J.Lorum, O.Njuguna; 7:15 P.Ex4; 7:24 sponsors x4; 7:33 A.Nduati, E.Karuga, H.Fazal, P.Gathii; 7:42 R.Komen, E.Kibaara, S.Orwenyo, S.Ngugi; 7:51 P.Ex4; 8:00 N.Karoki, F.Gathenya, M.Wanjiru, P.E; 8:09 B.Kisoi, W.Chege, V.Sila, P.E; 8:18 V.D'souza, R.D'Souza, J.Kimani, F.Gichuru; 8:27 C.(J)Pennington, S.Kirby, B.Pennington, A.Mackenzie; 8:36 E.Wambui, R.Wambui, R.Kimani, A.Waititu; 8:45 P.Gitau, T. Korir, D.Kibe, H.Korir; 8:54 A.Hassanali, S.Singh, E.Pennington, P.E; 9:03 E.Ogembo, D.Kanuri, H.Mbati, S.Gichohi; 9:12 S N Wachira, J.Storry, M M Macharia, W.Ngarari; 9:21 G.(J) Sahota, J.Munyua, P.Wainaina, P.E; 9:30 J.Kamais, L.Kamau, M.Karuga, D.Maari; 9:39 C.Angwenyi, N.Gathuru, T.Muturi, S.Ikua; 9:48 sponsors x4; 9:57 P.Jethwa, P.Lomadi, M.Wekhomba, E.Thuku; 10:06 sponsors x4 10:15 P.Kuria, G.Eto, M.Thuo, J.Koskei; 10:24 M.Ndegwa, M.Kimotho, B.Kisoi, L.Gitonga; 10:33 S.Muna, G.Gathure, J.Nderitu, K.Kahuthu; 10:42 sponsors x4; 10:51 T.Watima, S.Mella, G.Kirui, P.E; 11:00 E.Mengech, M.Karuga, J.Ndegwa, P.E; 11:09 P.Ex4; 11:18 sponsors x4; 11:27 M.Chege, C.Kamau, J.Muthee, P.E; 11:36 P.Ex4; 11:45 J.Muriithi, T.Njuguna, R.Kooro, K.Singh; 11:54 G.Wayne, D.Kibe, R.Kirika, J.Mureithi; 12:03 H.Hussein, N.Nduati, B.Sila, I.Towett, P.E; 12:12 P.Sang, H.Kuria, N.Kimemia, P.E; 12:21 B.Warui, J.Mburu, D.Mathai, M.Mululu; 12:30 S.Macharia, K.Ketyenya, B.Birgen, P.E; 12:39 P.EX4; 12:48 P.Ashok, K.Morjaria, J.Githui, W.Siele; 12:57 N.Hassanali, M S Malik, T.Ramesh, R.D Khagram;

Karen

Friday; Boraqs Golf Day: First Tee: 7.50 M. Warithi, J. Otieno, B. Mandere, A. Kimani; 8.00 M. Milosevic, O. Plakalovic, C. Ngugi, O. Mwita; 8.10 P.E X4; 8.20 P.Ex4; 8.30 L. Oito, L. Kowiti, R. Ogindo, J. Konyango; 8.40 J. Karanu, N. Gitau, B. Kangai, V. Maranga; 8.50 J. Musyimi, J. Gichimu, W. Koech, J. Munene; 9.00 J. Kahi, O. Obiero, Ano X2; 9.10 V.Panesar, A.Jai, P.Sehmi, W.Ali; 9.20 P. Kapapula, T. Ochieng, N. Muchiri, D. Mavindidze; 9.30 S. Vekeria, D. Varsani, C. Varsani, P. Bhanderi; 12.00 A. Patel, H. Pindolia, M. Dhenjal, N. Macharia; 12.10 M. Muindi, C. Were, B. Gacheru, E. Koome; 12.20 J. Otuke, J. Simba, P. Mugambi, H. Odera; 12.30 G. Maina, P. Macharia, P. Kinga, P. Mugo; 12.40 R. Van Hoek, J. Loveday, J. Waihenya, M. Carollei; 12.50 D. Patel, D. Halai, Y. Butt, Ano; 1.00 W. Mugambi, A. Nyagah, N. Muiruri, G. Maurice; 1.10 N. Van Hoek, A. Patel, N. Patel, T. Chirchir; 1.20 P. Shah, A. Lindgren, D. Gaitho, D. Chandaria; 1.30 P. Gatumia, C. Isabwa, L. Njoroge, J. Kitching; 1.40 K. Chege, B. Rono, M. Gatundu, O. Mwaura; 1.50 W. Chomba, EG Wachira, L. Nyambeki, E. Wamuyu ; 2.00 P. Macharia x4; Tenth Tee: 7.50 S. Kebathi, J. Kandie, J. Mwangi, P. Nyagah; 8.00 Y. Chanzu, P. Ngugi, C. Mulera, S. Ramkasoon; 8.10 P.E X4 ; 8.20 A, Ngigi, S. Kiprop, E. Odede, S. Wairigu ; 8.30 C. Kilongosi, D. Lubanga, B. Chamweno, D. Chamweno; 8.40 K. Shah, V. Shah, T. Kahigu, E. Mwazighe; 8.50 S. Mwendwa, E. Ngugi, M. Musembi, C. Atego; 9.00 J. Kairu, L. Atieno, M. Odhiambo, S. Lutta; 9.10 Window Plus X4; 9.20 E. Matoke, P. Ngugi, L. Oigara, B. Van Hoek; 9:30 R. Ngumeh, F. Yuayah, M. Malamba, A. Munyao; 12.00 J. Dickson, H. Eddy, J. Botes, I. Kangogo; 12.10 E. Karuga, D. Kimani, T. Gitau, S. D’Souza; 12.20 T. Koigi, M. Ndegwa, F. Ombura, J. Orech; 12.30 K. Mathu, CJ Mwaura, ES Wangui, G. Wanjohi; 12.40 W. Njuguna, R. Kanake, D. Mumbua, C. Katua; 12.50 F. Latti, O. Ongutu, S. Mbicha, K. Gachanja; 1.00 G.Ngaruiya, P.Miriti, C. Waiganjo, N. Kaberere; 1.10 C. Ndung’u, Mayiani, Ano X2; 1.20 M. Odero, B. Fawaz, D. Kang’ethe, R. Wekesa; 1.30 E. Muriithi, A. Wachira, E. Okiddy, F. Makoni; 1.40 K. Shah, R. Savla, P. Shah, K. Sumaria; 1.50 M. Alobo, S. Mangeni, E. Maghas, V. Rusagara; 2.00 P. Machariax4.

Nanyuki