Uganda's Rugumayo fires his way to the top at Karen

Uganda’s Ronald Rugumayo produced an excellent nine under 63 in the second round of the SBM Bank-sponsored Safari Tour sixth leg to dislodge Muthaiga’s Mutahi Kibugu from the top of the leader-board at the par 72 Karen Country Club on Monday.

And what a brilliant day it was for Rugumayo, who picked up three birdies at the front nine’s third, eighth, and ninth holes. He then rolled in birdies in the 10th, 12th, 14th, 15th, 17th, and 18th holes, to complete a bogey-free 63, which gave him a two-round total of 13 under par 131.

Kibugu dropped a crucial shot at the 17th to tie for second place with senior-pro Dismas Indiza. Kibugu had a clean front nine which included three birdies, then parred seven holes from the 10th until at the par four-17th where he bogeyed, though he closed the day with a birdie at the 18th, but it came rather late.

He finished with three under par 69 to drop to third place on eight under par 136. He still has a good chance of charging his way back to the top depending on how he plays in the third round on Tuesday.

Indiza shot a bogey-free front nine which included two birdies. He then dropped a shot at the 13th, but hit three straight birdies at the 15th, 16th, 17th, and coloured the day’s card with an eagle three at the 18th, for a six-under 66.

Rugumayo, Indiza, and Mutahi will be on the same flight in the third round. A total of 24 players made it through from the six over par second round cut, and will now be chasing the top cash prize plus some slots in the 2024 Magical Kenya Open set for Muthaiga from February 22 to 25.