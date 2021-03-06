One more local pro gets Magical Kenya Open nod

One more professional has been added to the list of the Kenyan qualifiers for the 2021 Magical Kenya Open which will be held at Karen Country Club from March 18 to 21.

Three more pros have also been given to nod to feature in the second tournament, the Kenya Savannah Classic, from March 23 to 26 at the same venue.

Anthony Juma, popularly known in the local golf scene as Tony Omuli, will play in the Kenya Open after he was added to Category 6a (Professional Tournament Invitations).

Omuli, who is among the many pros based at the semi-public Golf Park, is the reserve number one in the just concluded 2020/2021 Safari Tour having finished in 13th place in the “Race to Magical Kenya Open’’ with 125.4 points.

The entry of Omuli now brings Kenya’s line-up for the Magical Kenya Open to 13 players and 14 in the Classic if all the 13 entrants in the Magical Kenya Open will all have a direct entry to the Classic, a new event in the European Tour series.

The three players added in the Kenya Savannah Classic include two leading amateurs Adel Balala from Nyali Golf and Country Club Mombasa, and Kiambu’s Michael Karanga, who is currently leading in the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) golf series after back-to-back victories in the Sigona Bowl and Mt Kenya Championship.

Balala, who has featured in the Safari Tour series and made several cuts along with the pros, was also included because of exemplary performance in international amateur tournaments in South Africa three weeks ago.

The pro who was added in the Kenya Savannah Classic is Sigona’s Mohit Mediratta who finished in 15th place in the Safari Tour, just behind Omuli.

Mediratta, who scored a total of 121.8 points, having scored 50 points after his victory during the eighth leg of the Safari Tour at Muthaiga, was also entered under category 6a.