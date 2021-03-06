One more local pro gets Magical Kenya Open nod

Tony Omuli

Tony Omuli trains at Golf Park Golf Club's Practice Range on June 24, 2020.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kenya Open Golf Limited tournament director Patrick Obath said the top placed four amateur in the Magical Kenya Open will proceed to the Savannah Classic to join Balala and Karanga.
  • Mediratta, who scored a total of 121.8 points, having scored 50 points after his victory during the eighth leg of the Safari Tour at Muthaiga, was also entered under category 6a.

One more professional has been added to the list of the Kenyan qualifiers for the 2021 Magical Kenya Open which will be held at Karen Country Club from March 18 to 21.

