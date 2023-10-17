Three Kenyans in Kampala for Uganda Open

Only three Kenyan amateur golfers will participate in this year’s Uganda Open Amateur Golf Championship that gets underway at the Uganda Golf Club course, Kitante Road, Kampala.

According to the draw, the three Kenyans drawn are Simon Karari from Thika Greens and George Mburu and Chrispine Owuor from Vet Lab Sports Club.

Other visiting players included in the list of 128 players are from Tanzania, Sweden, Rwanda and Burundi.

The tournaments tees off at 7am on Wednesday.

The event has attracted a few Kenyans because it is clashing with the 54-hole Karen Challenge tournament at Karen Country Club, whose opening round is on Friday.

Besides, some Kenyan players were reportedly not very happy with the entry fee of Sh15,000, which is higher than the entry fees in the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series.

Leading the challenge for the 82 years old trophy will be defending champion Andrew Ssekibejja from Lake Victoria Serena Golf, Godfrey Nsubuga, Juma Abiti, Joseph Cwinyaai, Ibrahim Bagalana among others.

Among Kenyans who have won the Uganda Open at the past include the late Mohammed Rajabu of Royal Nairobi Golf Club, John Mucheru of Railway, the late Jimmy Kahugu and Allan Njoroge of Sigona, Ben Okello, now a senior professional, pro David Odhiambo of Nyanza Golf Club Kisumu, Nicholas Rokoine formerly of Muthaiga, Daniel Nduva of Nyali (now a pro), and John Lejirmah of Kenya Railway Golf Club who was the last Kenyan to clinch the title in 2020.

The amateur event comes in less than a week after the Uganda Ladies Open won back-to-back by Ugandan lady golfer Peace Kabasweeka at the same venue.

The amateur event will be followed by the pro tournament from October 24, where Kenya will be represented by over 30 pros.

Locally, the Green Zone team led by Zone Convenor Patricia Wangngu and made up of M. Torrado, Agnes Nyakio, Esther Chumo, M.Kanana, Wamboi Gitonga, N. Wanyee and J. Muene posted a total of 14 points to retain the Eileen Belcher trophy at Sigona Golf Club course on Sunday.

However, in the B division, the Red Zone for the Sinclair Quaich led by Wanja Kimani and whose players included L. Tororei, P. Wambui, P.Kisuna, J. Koech, Michelle Muhanda, L. Lucy and l. Kisia carded 13 points to clinch the title.