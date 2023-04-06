Tannahill Shield: Who will stop Muthaiga?

The stage is finally set as Kenya’s leading amateur golfers converge on par 72 Royal Nairobi Golf Club course, the country’s oldest course, for the annual Tannahill Shield golf tournament.

Being sponsored for the fourth year running by Jamii Telecommunications and supported by Crystal Rivers, Coca-Cola, AAR, Kenyatta National Hospital(KNH) and East Africa Breweries, this year’s tournament marks its 98th year, making it the oldest foursomes tournament in the country.

The event, which is usually held around the Easter Weekend, is also the biggest amateur event in Sub Saharan Africa.

Now featuring juniors and Seniors (55 years and over for the seniors), this year’s tournament will be contested by teams of nine players each from Muthaiga, Windsor, Royal, Limuru, Sigona, Karen, Mombasa, Railway and Western which draws its players from most of the clubs in Western Kenya region.

The main event, whose opening round is set for noon on Friday, was preceded by the junior event on Tuesday and Wednesday where Muthaiga beat Karen by 11 shots.

The main event kicks off after the seniors are done with their business. The senior event being played over one round will feature teams from Railway, Royal, Westerrn, Limuru, Vet Lab, Karen, Muthaiga, Mombasa and Windsor.

Looking at the senior line-ups, Muthaiga - whose main team is the defending champion, appear to have a solid line-up made up of former international players such as former Kenya number one amateur Wachira Mahihu, Kumar Dhall, and Rajesh Bhabra.

They will be supported by two former Muthaiga Chairmen Mwai Mbuthia, and Selest Kilinda and others like Kamau Thugge and Martin Mwangi. Other teams which appear strong include Mombasa and Railway.

Meanwile in the main tournament, Muthaiga - who have dominated the Tannahill Shield in recent years, is again fielding a strong side but so are the hosts Royal whose line-up include a couple of junior golfers such as Korby Gatiramu, Njogu Kungu and Mwathi Gacheru.

Muthaiga have John Gitonga, Bhavnish Chandaria, Neer Chandaria, Ashwin Gidoomal, Rachit Patel, Bo Ciera, Khushil Nathwani, david Ombisi and club chairman Kavit Bhakoo in their team.

Going by the draw, Muthaiga will take on Mombasa and Karen in the opening round from noon at the first tee where hosts Royal is drawn against Limuru and Sigona.

At the back nine, Railway will face Western and Windsor. Two rounds will be played on Saturday morning and afternoon while the final round is set for Sunday.

Royal Club captain Peter Mwangi said the course is in great condition following the recent rains, and depending on the rains holding off during the weekend, some interesting golf will be on show.

During last year’s event, Muthaiga led from start to finish before beating both hosts Royal and Western by 20 points. It will be interesting to see if they can repeat that performance.

“We have prepared well this time round and I can assure our top rivals, it will not be business as usual this year’’ said Mwangi.

Weekend golf fixtures

Royal

Friday: The Tannahill Shield 2023; First Round; 12.00 Muthaiga vs Mombasa, Karen; 1208- Muthaiga vs Mombasa vs Karen; 12.16 Muthiga vs Mombasa vs Karen; 12.24 Muthaiga vs Mombasa vs Karen; 12.32- Royal vs Limuru vs Sigona; 12.40 Royal vs Limuru vs Sigona; 12.48 Royal vs Limuru vs Sigona; Tenth Tee; 12.00 Railway vs Western vs Windsor; 12.08- Railway vs Western vs Windsor; 12.16 Railway vs Western vs Windsor; 12.24- Railways vs Western vs Windsor; Tomorrow; 7.30 Royal vs Western vs Karen; 7.38 Royal vs Western vs Karen; 7.44 Royal vs Western vs Karen; 7.52 Royal vs Western vs Karen; 8.00 Muthaiga vs Limuru vs Windsor; 8.08 Muthaiga vs Limuru vs Windsor; 8.16 Muthaiga vs Limuru vs Windsor; 8.24 Muthaiga vs Limuru vs Windsor; Tenth Tee; 7.30 Railway vs Mombasa vs Sigona; 7.38 Railway vs Mombasa vs Sigona, 7.44 Ralway vs Mombasa vs Sigona; 7.52 Ralway vs Mombasa vs Sigona; PM Draw; 12. 45- Muthaga vs Western vs Sigona; 12.53 Muthaiga vs Western vs Sigona; 13.01 Muthaiga vs Western vs Windsor; 13.17 Royal vs Mombasa vs Windsor; 13.25 Royal vs Mombasa vs Windsor; 13.33 Royal vs Mombasa vs Windsor; 13.41 Royal vs Mombasa vs Windsor; tenth Tee; 12.45 Railway vs Limuru vs Karen; 12.53 Railways vs Limuru vs Karen; 13.01 Railways vs Limuru vs Karen; Sunday Draw; First Tee; 7.30 Western vs Mombasa vs Limuru; 7.36 Western vs Mombasa vs Limuru; 7.46 Western vs Mombasa vs Limuru; 7.54 Western vs Mombasa vs Limuru; 8.02 Muthaiga vs Royal vs Railways; 8.10 Muthaiga vs Royal vs Railway; 8.18 Muthaiga vs Royal vs Ralways; 8.26 Muthauga vs Royal vs Railway; Tenth tee; 7.30 Sigona vs Karen vs Windsor; 7.38 Sigona vs Karen vs Windsor; 7.46 Sigona vs Karen vs Windsor; 7.54 Sigona vs Karen vs Windsor;



Nyahururu