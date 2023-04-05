Muthaiga win Tannahill Shield junior event

Muthaiga Golf Club’s junior team beat Karen Country Club’s team by a big margin of 11 shots to clinch the junior title in the 2023 Tannahill Shield at the par 72 Royal Nairobi Golf Club course on Wednesday.

The Muthaiga team, whose line-up included the more experienced Junaid Manji, carded a total of 272 gross during Tuesday’s first round to lead by two shots from the Windsor team, whose team included the long-hitting Lee Kimathi.

However, during Wednesday's second and final round, the Muthaiga boys produced an impressive aggregate of 267 gross, the lowest in the tournament for a total of 539 gross.

“Early practice has paid off, though I must thank my technical team made up of Daphne Maina who is the Junior Convenor at the club, Ayaz Manji (Logistics) and our veteran mental coach Ashwin Gidoomal. The coaching, sacrifice and dedication of all of them has given us the victory," said club professional Nelson Mudanyi.

“ I hope this win will inspire the senior and the main teams to emulate what we have done in the junior section. Thanks also to my club captain Bob Ngugi for giving me the team to run with for this year," added Mudanyi.

The winning team was made up of Ishaan Jessa, Kevin Shi, Austin Gitahi, Junaid Manji, Alfred Nduati, Daksh Talwar, Aiden Gachora, and Aahill Jessa.

The Karen team, which was made up of Shashwat Harish, Tyler Mwangi, Nathan carolan, Arman Sheikh, Mugambi Kimathi, Njukia Kihara, Kokaiyia Pasha, Aiden Muturi, Jason Mulinge and Sheha Omanga, had carded 280 gross in the first round and 270 in the closing round for a total of 550 gross.

Defending champions Vet Lab, who are only being represented by the Junior and senior teams, after their main side was relegated after a poor performance last year, finished in third place with a total of 562 gross made up of 277 and 285 gross.

Hosts Royal Nairobi, boasting of big names like the Gicheru brothers Kimani and Mwathi as well as others like Leon Mutinda, Andrew Githere, Joshua Kounah and Calvin Opati, managed to finish in fourth place with a score of 567 gross made up of 285 and 282 gross.