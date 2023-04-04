Golf: Sh2m boost for Tannahill Shield

Plans are still under way to include teams from other East African countries in the annual Tannahill Shield tournament, Kenya’s oldest and most prestigious Inter-Club golf event, whose 2023 edition is on this week at the par 72 Royal Nairobi Golf Club course.

Speaking before receiving sponsorship cheques from two of the main sponsors for this year’s tournament, Jamii Telecommunications and Crystal Rivers, Club captain Peter Mwangi said the club would like to invite teams from Uganda, Rwanda and Tanzania.

“We will later on make the event an international one by inviting teams from overseas. As of now we are looking at the logistics of how we will stage the international Tannahill," aid Mwangi, who thanked all the sponsors for their continued support of the event which marks its 98th anniversary this year.

He said making Tannahill an international event will require some changes in the format among other things.

“We believe Tannahill is due for international status and we as a club are very keen to do so," added Mwangi.

“We have a good team which has been practising and is ready to tackle defending champion Muthaiga and teams like Western, whose line-up appears very strong."

Tannahill Shield is the biggest amateur golf event in Sub-Saharan Africa and brings together the best amateur players from nine golf clubs in Nairobi, Mombasa and Western regions.

The participating clubs this year are hosts Royal, Mombasa, Muthaiga, Western, Limuru, Kenya Railway Golf Club, Windsor, Sigona, and Karen Country Club.

For the first time, Vet Lab Sports Club was relegated and will not be in action this year.

Besides the main event, the tournament will also feature a juniors edition, whose first round got underway Tuesday where eight teams from Royal, Western, Windsor, Sigona, Vet Lab, Mombasa, Muthaiga, and Karen battling it out.

The seniors' tournament will start on Friday morning. Jamii Telecommunications is supporting the event to the tune of Sh1.5 million, while Crystal Rivers who joined the list of the sponsors for the first time this year, presented a cheque of Sh500,000.