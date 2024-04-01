Sigona take early lead in Tannahill Shield junior event

Sigona Golf Club’s junior team got off well in this year’s Tannahill Shield junior tournament at the par 72 Royal Nairobi Golf Club course on Monday.

Trying to succeed where the main team failed to defend the title, the juniors posted an impressive 252 gross (based from the best of three) out of the four players, to open a 12 shots lead from Vet Lab Sports Club team.

And it was the pair of Tsevi Soni and partner who steered their team to the massive lead. They carded seven over par 79 in a round that included six pars and three birdies, then the pair of Junaid Manji formerly of Muthaiga and Ishan Samani who carded 86 while the third score of 87 gross came from Mitansh Thacker and Yuvraj Rajput for a total of gross 252.

Vet Lab Sports Club, on the other hand, posted 264 gross to close day one in second place just a shot better than Karen Country Club’s team. Vet Lab's Parv Kavia and Krish Shah carded 81, while Kush Sharma and Adrian Mwangi brought 91 and Manav Shah and former Nation Classic Champion Peter Githogo fired 92 gross for a team total of 264.

The Karen team shot 265 gross to finish day one in third place. Hosts Royal carded 268 to wind up the opening day in fourth place, while Muthaiga followed by Muthaiga on 278, and Mombasa with 290 gross.