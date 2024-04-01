Golf Kenya President Ocholla urges clubs to review new constitution

Golf Kenya President Philip Ochola has urged golf clubs in the country to review the new constitution which was circulated through the various club captains in the country within three months.

He said that it was important that all the views are given towards bettering the governance of the game of golf in the country.

Speaking during the prize giving ceremony of this year’s Tannahill Shield main event ceremony at Royal Nairobi Golf Club on Sunday, Ochola said:

“We are now in a point of transition to the one Golf Kenya strategy which is meant to take us a higher level."

Golf Kenya replaced the Kenya Golf Federation during an Annual General Meeting held at Muthaiga Golf Club on March 7 where it was agreed that golfers give their feedback by early June.

On the annual Tannahill Shield which marked its 99th anniversary this year, Ochola said the Kenya Golf Union (KGU) of which he is also the chairman, has had a rich history with Royal Nairobi Golf Club.

“The union was inaugurated here 95 years ago on December 29, 1928, and over the years, it has worked towards promoting and safeguarding the game of golf in the country,’’ added Ochola.

He thanked all the teams which participated in this year’s Tannahill Shield tournament for displaying high standards of the game.

“The experience of Tannahill is one of the most unique in the Kenyan golf space. A space where nine teams of 10 players from across the country compete for the coveted trophy. The fact that this tournament is on its 99th edition speaks of its greatness, and I must congratulate Royal Nairobi Golf Club for ensuring that the tournament is organised to the standards that it is.’’

He paid great tribute to Jamii Telecommunications limited (JTL), for its continued support of the tournament which also involves senior and junior categories.

JTL’s General Manager John Kamau, speaking on behalf of JTL Chairman Joshua Chepkwony, said JTL considers the Tannahill a great opportunity for golfers as they put into great use their skills but also network with the best in the game.

He said through the sponsorship, JTL continues to support great talent to not only enrich their lives but also expose such talent to a larger platform.

“Our purpose as a company is strongly rooted in for Kenya by Kenyans,’’ said Kamau.

Royal Nairobi Chairman Charles Kariuki thanked JTL and the rest of the sponsors for their continued support. He said the Tannahill will mark 100 years next year and that plans are underway to make the 2025 even bigger and better.

“We have a plan to invite all the 64 Royal Clubs in the world as well as officials from the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews in Scotland,’’ said Kariuki.

Hosts Royal clinched the Shield for the first time since 2019, though it was a close encounter between Royal and the hot-firing Western who finished second with 38 points, just one behind Royal.

The nine teams were drawn from Royal, Muthaiga Golf Club, Sigona, Railway, Vet Lab Sports Club, Mombasa, Limuru, Karen and the Western side which was made up of players from Nakuru, Kericho, Nandi Bears, Kisii and Eldoret Golf Clubs.

Whilst hosts Royal won the main event, Muthaiga retained the Seniors title which was played earlier during the week.