Royal end 5 years wait for Tannahill Shield

Tannahill Shield hosts Royal Nairobi beat the hot-charging Western combined team by the narrow margin of one point, to keep the Shield at home after a five-year hiatus.

The last time Royal won the Tannahill Shield, which was marking its 99th anniversary this year, was in 2019. It was however a tight final round which saw some of the teams like Railway, defending champions Sigona and Mombasa and Limuru pick up more than eight points in the final round.

But back to the winners Royal, they managed to halve with Western having been beaten by Railway 5-3, for the fourth round’s seven points which gave them a total of 39. In their match with Railway, the pair of Njogu Kung'u and Korby Gatiramu halved with Railway’s Edward Manywanda and John Lejirmah.

In the senior category, the pair of former club chairman Jetinder Thethy and Abner Onsomu went down 4-2 to Fidhelis Kimanzi and Edwin Murungi, while Royal’s Paul Ngugi and Paul Ichangi won 3-2 against John Kaimenyi. However, Royal’s last pair of George Esuchi and Edwin Kinisu lost 7-5 to Morgan Kipkurui and Kaash Padam.

In the Royal and Western match, Kung'u and Gatiramu beat Ken Serem and Nelson Koech 4-3, then the pair of Thethy and Onsomu halved with John Kirubi and John Kamais, while halving their match were Paul Ichangi and Paul Ngugi against Victor Maiyo and Geoffrey Karioki. Teg Bhachu and Elly Barno beat Royal’s Esuchi and Kinisu 8-6, for Western to close with six points and a total of 38 points, to retain their second place.

Finishing third was Muthaiga with 36 points, having been beaten by Sigona 6-2 and halved (4-4) with Mombasa. Despite having picked up nine points, defending champions Sigona who fielded a big number of hot-charging juniors , finished fourth on 33, just one better than Railway. Vet Lab, Mombasa, Limuru and Karen finished in that order with 29, 28, 27 and 26 points respectively.

Speaking after his team’s victory, Royal’s team captain Hoseah Kogo said his team’s strategy was just positive thinking and team spirit.

“It's an exciting moment as we have been trying to win over past five years without success. Our immediate plan now is to try and gets a big number of juniors and start preparing them for future events. We would like to try a number of juniors during the Patron’s Cup as I believe the future lays on a strong junior programme,’’ said Kogo.

Club Captain Dr Richard Owino was the most excited Royal member after his team’s triumph.

“I am over excited, and this is my most memorable moment in my golfing life. Wining the Tannahill Shield having taken over the role of club captain has really excited me,’’ said Owino who said the club will soon embark on preparation for next’s centenary Tannahill Shield.

“We intend invite an international to play in the seniors section if possible. At the same time we intend to invite officials of the Royal Clubs in the world and some officials from Royal and Ancient Golf Club of Scotland."

This year the Tannahill Shield, one of the most popular inter-club foursomes matchplay event in East Africa, was sponsored by Jamii Telecommunications and conjunction with Jonnie Walker, Moyo, Ezo, Sekura International. Kinetic, KenGen, Keringet, Jos Hansen, and Farmers Choice among others.