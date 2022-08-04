Safaricom Golf Tour: Grand finale at Vipingo Ridge

All is finally set for the grand finale of the inaugural Safaricom Golf Tour at the European Tour PGA-recognised Baobab Course at Vipingo Ridge Golf Resort in Kilifi County this weekend.

The event, a culmination of the 14-leg tour launched in January at the semi-public Golf Park, has attracted a field of more than 100 players including 42 qualifiers from the 14 legs.

The focus will be on the overall winners of the 14 legs who include some Juniors winners like Nakuru’s 17- year-old Kelvin Kiplenge who produced an impressive score of 41 points to beat a big field of over 150 players.

Related Kiambu lad Muigwa new Junior Stroke Play champ Golf

The other junior who managed to beat the senior players, was Limuru Country Club’s Leo Gitonga who scored one of the highest number of points -- 45, though Alice Awiti, a Safaricom staffer based in Kisumu posted, 49 points at Eldoret, an unmatched record.

The list of winners includes 70 year-old Don Riahoh, who won the Karen leg with 43 points, while 62-year-old Elly Sorobea topped in Kitale.

The line-up of winners includes three ladies.

Alice Awiti, Lydia Jebuchii from Nandi emerged top at the Nyanza leg while Elizabeth Njau closed the series with a 42 points win at Royal last weekend.

But Nanyuki Sports Club’s Cyprian Bundi, a former caddie, remained the only single figure handicapper to book his name for the Vipingo trip during, at the opening leg of the series at his home course of Nanyuki.

The leg champions will play against some of the men and lady winners who also booked their ticket to Vipingo during the preliminary rounds.

“I am really excited about what our Golf Tour has been able to achieve.

“Through the spirit of Tuinuane our series has been able to discover, nurture, lift and expose new talent from across the country.

“From what I have seen through our junior tournaments, I am confident that we have a great future as a golfing nation. I,” said Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa.

Legs held at:

Nanyuki Sports Club

Limuru Country Club

MuthaigaGolf Club

Nyanza Golf Club

Machakos Golf Club

Eldoret Golf Club

Karen Country Club

Nyali Golf & Country Club

Kericho Golf Club

Kitale Golf Club

Nakuru Golf Club

Kenya Airforce Golf Club

Vet Lab Sports Club