Kiambu lad Muigwa new Junior Stroke Play champ

Kiambu Golf Club’s Elvis Muigwa completed a four rounds total of 307 gross, to become the new Kenya Junior Stroke Play Champion at Muthaiga Golf Club’s par 71 course on Wednesday.

Muigwa, one of the four juniors who formed the Kenya junior golf team for the All Africa Junior Golf Championship in Egypt early this year, fired three over par 74 in the closing round to beat Vet Lab Sports Club’s Steve Orinda by three shots.

During the first two round played on Monday, Muigwa posted two identical scores of 77 each, then posted 79 in the third round on Tuesday.

However, during the final round, Muigwa, 18, playing of handicap five, made two birdies at the third and fourth holes, dropped shots over the sixth, eighth and ninth for one over par 37.

At the back nine the Kiambu lad bogeyed three holes but ended the day with a birdie at the 18th for two over par 37.

On the other hand, Orinda fired sis over par 77 in the final round for a total of 310 gross.

Taking the Girls title with a score of 339 gross was Belinda Wanjiru also from Vet Lab.

The Boys 19 to 21 Years title was won by John Wambari on 328 gross, followed in second place by Peter Waiharo on 341 while finishing third was Kenneth Muraya on 352.

The net title went to Jesse Waithaka with a score of 299.

In the 16 to 18 years, Krish Shah of Vet Lab carded 316 to win ahead of Lee Kimanthi of Windsor on 320. Kevin Anyien came third on 330 gross.

The 14 to 15 yYears title went to home player Junaid Manji on on 326 gross, beating Royal’s Kimani Gicheru into second place on 353 while Ishan Samani was third on 361 gross. Taking the net title was Karyn Ombisi with a score of 284.

In the 13 Years and Under, Shashwat Harish posted gross 320 to win ahead of Jelani Kihanya and Ronan Patel on 336 and 349 gross while Ephrahim Mugisha clinched the net title with a score of 283 nett.

This year the event, also known as Boys and Girls Championship, attracted a field of 75 players (64 boys and 11 girls) hence a cut off for the top 49 was after two rounds was introduced for the remaining two rounds.