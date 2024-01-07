Safari Tour: Njoroge grabs early lead at Sigona

Kenya Railway Golf Club’s Samuel Njoroge fired an impressive round of four under par 68 during the opening round of the 2023/2024 Safari Tour third leg at the par 72 Sigona Golf Club course on Sunday.

Njoroge, a young brother of Professional Golfers of Kenya (PGK) Chairman John Wangai, set off for the day with two quick birdies at the four holes of the opening nine. He dropped the only shot of the day fifth hole, but made birdies at the 10th, 11th, and at the home green, to lead Muthaiga’s Greg Snow and Nyali’s Daniel Nduva by a shot.

Nduva made six birdies, three in each nine, but he also bogeyed three holes for the day’s 69 to tie for the second place with Muthaiga-based Snow, whose round included four birdies and an eagle three at the par five-15th hole, of the five eagles fired on that hole.

But like Nduva, he also dropped shots, two of them at the back nine. Mutahi Kibugu also from Muthaiga and Sigona’s Mohit Mediratta tied on two under par 70 in fourth place.

The Great Rift Valley Golf Resort’s Jastus Madoya led a group of five players on one under par71 in what appears to be a tight tournament where at stake is one million shillings from which the winner will take home Sh150,000.

Others in that group included Isaiah Otuke of Vet Lab, Golf Park’s Tony Omuli, Thika Sports Club’s Simon Ngige and home player John Wangai.

Five others fired level par 72 each, and they include second leg winner Mike Kisia, Uganda’s David Kamulindwa, Limuru’s James Karanga, Njoroge Kibugu from Muthaiga, and Ruiru Sports Club’s Sullivan Muthugia.

However, three other players failed to make the first 85 and better cut. Those were Ali Khimji, amateur Jeremiah Ngongo and Royal pro Anil Shah.