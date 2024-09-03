Rwandese Felix Dusabe dreams big after maiden KAGC series win

After finishing in the top 10 many times in the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series, Rwanda’s Felix Dusabe finally celebrated his maiden victory in Mount Kenya leg of the championship staged at Nyeri Golf Club on Sunday.

It was an exciting moment for the handicap one Dusabe, who says Kenya has become his second home.

“I am so excited to have won my first KAGC event after finishing second in Njoro where I lost to John Lejirmah in the final round, and the third in Kakamega,” he said afterwards.

I am so grateful for the support that I have received in Kenya. The hospitality has been great, and that is why Kenya is my second home,’’ said Dusabe.

Dusabe, 26, whose first appearance in the KAGC series was in last year’s Kenya Amateur Stroke Play Championship Series where he made the cut, said playing in the Kenyan events warms his heart.

“Playing here since last year has given me a good experience because Kenya has many high-quality golf players. I have learnt a lot by competing with very good golfers,” Dusabe, who started his golfing career in 2012, added.

Dusabe carded 74, 71, and 76 for a total of 221 points to take home Sh115,600, plus 64 points towards the KAGC Order of Merit.

Dusabe, now ranked fifth in the KAGC Order of Merit with 183.8 points, beat Kiambu’s Elvis Muigua, Kenya Railway Golf Club’s John Lejirmah, and Mombasa’s Sammy Mulama by four shots.

Muigua posted 79, 75, and 71 for 225 points, while Sammy Mulama fired 83, 70, and 72, as national team captain Lejirmah posted 72, 75, and 78. Defending champion Michael Karanga tied for fifth place with Golf Park’s Josphat Rono on 228 points.

The KAGC series marks its 18th leg with the Nyanza Open (Hippo Pot) at Nyanza Golf Club this weekend.

Meanwhile, Major General (retired) Peter Waweru, 78, beat Moses Muthoki in a countback with 35 points to top the First Division in the NCBA series at the nine-hole Nanyuki Sports Club course on Saturday.

Stephen Mutethia led in Division Two with an impressive 37 points. In the ladies’ category of the same division, Purity Githui carded 35 points for victory.