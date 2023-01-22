Record-breaker Karanga claims Sigona Bowl crown

Kiambu Golf Club’s Michael Karanga Sunday produced a course record-breaking score of 10 under 62 to claim the 2023 Sigona Bowl tittle at the par 72 Sigona Golf Club course on Sunday.

It was two shots better than the record set by Njoroge Kibugu last Tuesday.

Starting the final round behind the two rounds leader Sandeep Matharu of Sigona, John Lejirmah of Railway and Muthaiga’s Jay Sandhu, Karanga rolled in five birdies from the first to the fourth, and later at the ninth for the bogey-free opening nine and a low five under par 31.

Having set up a strong foundation, Karanga birdied the 10th, 12th, and 14th, eagled the par five-15th then parred the remaining three holes for his brilliant 10 under par which gave him a total of four under par 212 to beat Lejirmah by two shots.

“My shot game (chip and put) today was good and that is the reason why I managed to play well and break the course record which is my first ever to break. On the other hand, I would like to appreciate my sponsors Betika and members of Kiambu Golf Club for the support they have been giving me. This win has motivated me to play well in the remaining events of the season." said Karanga after receiving his winning cheque of Sh57,000.

It was a good second place for Lejirmah, who despite dropping shots at the fifth and seventh, managed to level the front nine with birdies at the eighth and ninth.

It was however at the back nine where he was able to assure himself of a second place finish after rolling in birdies from the 10th to 13th for the day’s four under par 68 for a total of two under par 214.

“I had a good chance of winning this season opener as my gave is good at the moment save for the first round where I shot three over par 75, but all the same I am very happy for a second finish’’ said Lejirmah.

Muthaiga’s Jay Sandhu and home player Sandeep Matharu tied for the third place on 222. Sandhu carded one over par 73 in the closing round where Matharu made sevel bogeys to eventually finish on 77.

The event attracted a field of 122 players including eight ladies, though only Naomi Wafula and Kiambu’s Joyce Wanjiru made cut.

Wafula, currently based in Vipingo Ridge, shot 84, 81, and 79 for 244 teeing from the men’s tees, while Wanjiru carded 83, 84, 80 for 247.

Speaking during the prize giving ceremony, Turf Machinery and Irrigation Limited Managing Director Philip Otieno Ochola said he has supported the event for the past three years because the club has been using Toro Equipment which has improved the condition of the course.

“I will continue supporting the event and others in order to improve the game of golf in the country," said Ochola.

Kenya Golf Union (KGU) chairman Njani Ndiritu thanked the Kenya Ladies Golf Union for allowing ladies to play alongside men in the national events.