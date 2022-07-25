Nyali's William Kaguta lifts Barry Cup

Nyali Golf and Country Club’s William Kaguta Sunday beat his clubmate Kalamu Choyo by three shots to the clinch the prestigious and most historic Coast Open’s Barry Cup at the par 71 Mombasa Golf Club course.

Playing off plus one handicap, Kaguta, a son of veteran Nyali golfer Dr Tirus Kaguta, started the second day a shot behind Mombasa’s Henry Kamau and Edgar Brian of Golf Park.

He made a slow start at the front nine of the final round where he dropped shots at the first hole, fourth, fifth and seventh, but birdied one hole.

It was however at the back nine where he made pars from the 10th up to the 15th, birdied the 16th and 17th for one over par 72 and a two rounds total of 146, to beat both Choyo and Kamau by three shots.

Choyo shot two over 73 in the second round where Kamau carded a 76 after hitting out of bounds at the 14th for a double-bogey to also finish with 149, beaten into third place by Choyo.

“The course was in great condition and I must thank the captain and the green keeping team for preparing the course well. Its been a long journey, but I thank my dad for the support and everyone who has been in involved in this year’s tournament," said Kaguta.

He said he almost gave up after hitting bogeys in the first nine, but thanks to the two birdies at the back nine.

Besides the 102-year-old Barry Cup and other prizes, Kaguta also won a return air ticket, (Mombasa-Entebbe), courtesy of Kenya Airways, who were among a host of sponsors led by Safaricom, UAP Old Mutual, AEC, Kericho Gold, Inuka Africa, and Bicorn Exim.

Taking the overall nett title was Solomon Majanga of Nyali with a nett 146, while George Githinji was second on 149 after beating Ronald Simiyu on countback.

Edgar Brian took the first round gross on 73 and the Sunday round gross went to Geoffrey Karioki on 72.

Taking the first round nett was Evanse Manono on 72 and Isaac Ndichu took the second on 72.

Kalamu Choyo and Dickson Barasa won the Inter-Club trophy with a score of 299 nett, winning ahead of A. Anunda and Solomon Majanga also from Nyali on 300 nett.

Kenya Golf Union (KGU) chairman Njani Ndiritu, who presided over the prize giving ceremony, encouraged the Coast region to start a junior golf league as a way of encouraging the game in all the Coast based clubs, and encourage clubs to enlist more lady golfers.