Nyali Open: Four amateurs tie at the top after first round

Four players tied at the top of the leaderboard after the close of day one in the 2022 Nyali Open golf tournament at the par 71 Nyali Golf and Country Club course on Friday.

Leading the group of four, all on level par 71 was Kenya National Team Captain and former Limuru Country Club captain Dennis Maara who dropped two shots at the front nine’s fourth and sixth holes, and at the 11th and 12th but rolled in birdies at the 13th, 14th, 15th and 17th to post level par.

Others also levelling the tough Nyali course were Sammy Mulama formerly of Nyali now based at Golf Park in Nairobi, junior golfer Chrispine Owuor from Vet Lab Sports Club, and Railway’s Joseph Gathumbi.

Defending champion and home player Adel Balala meanwhile shot one over par 72, to put himself in a good position and ready to strike to the top of the table when the time comes on Sunday, though there is the second round on Saturday.

Behind Adel was Ben Omondi of Ruiru Sports Club on two over par 73, and the man all of them would like to beat, John Lejirmah who is seeking the country’s most prestigious amateur golf trophy (Golfer of The Year).

Lejirmah came in with three over par 74, tying with Coast Open Champion William Kaguta, Ebill Omollo of Vet Lab, and another Coast based leading amateur Gurbux Singh.

A total of 76 players are participating in the last event of the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series where at the end, the Kenya Golf Union (KGU) will announce the winner of the series formerly known as “Golfer of The Year.’’