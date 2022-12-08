NCBA Series Grand finale set for Muthaiga

Winners from the 14 preliminary rounds of the 2022 NCBA Golf Series will take to the course in the series’s Grand Finale set for Friday at par 71 Muthaga Golf Club course.

Preparations for the ultimate showdown at the home of golf was on top gear on Wednesday with the final touches being put into place ahead of the tournament which tees off at 7:00 am.

The grand finale will be the 16th on the 2022 NCBA Golf Series Calendar, which included two junior events. A field of 70 players who qualified to play through the 14 seniors' events in the Series are expected to battle it out for the ultimate honor of being crowned the overall Series champion.

The playing field comprises of five top finishers in each of the three Divisions One, Two and Three, Junior, and Ladies’ categories winners - from each of the preliminary rounds.

They will all be battling it out for Series’ ultimate prize – a fully-paid trip to the Fancourt Golf Resort in George South Africa.

NCBA Group has planned an elegant gala event at the end of the competition to award and celebrate the winners.

Speaking ahead of the Grand Finale, NCBA Group Managing Director John Gachora said he expects the grand finale to live up to expectations.

"We are really excited about our Grand Finale this Friday which will be a culmination of what has been a very exciting golf series. Going by the success of last year’s series, we expected this year’s edition to be even better and we are glad that it has lived up to that expectation. The competition from the qualifying rounds has been stiff with golfers taking up the opportunity to showcase their golfing prowess and there has been a general improvement from last year’s performances,” said Gachora.

He added: “This year, we sought to take the tempo a bit higher and we did that by including a trip to the famed Fancourt Golf Course in South Africa as the ultimate prize for the winner. This means that the stakes are high for the Finale, and we, therefore, expect that the level of competition will similarly be high. We look forward to an exciting and entertaining competition as we crown the ultimate winner.”