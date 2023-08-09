Njuri Ncheke Golf Festival returns to Nanyuki

It's party time at Nanyuki Sports Club this weekend as the Njuri Ncheke Golf Festival makes a comeback after a break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The tournament is the oldest event at the club.

The last time the event was held was on July 4, 2020 though where Cyprian Bundi fired home 41 to take the overall prize, beating men's winner Stephen Wambugu by three points.

A brainchild of two Meru golfers Dr Ben Muthiora and the late Justice Kaburu Bauni, the Njuri Ncheke Golf festival started in 1991, thus this year it marks its 31st anniversary.

The organising committee's chairman Jediel Kirimi Muriungi said this year, a 420kg bull in addition to 10 goats will provide the usual “Nyama Choma’’ at the sixth green and seventh tee besides meals being served at the club house over the two days.

“This year we want to make the Njuri Ncheke Golf Festival a special one just as it used to be at the past where meals being served would come from the Ameru delicacy including the traditional brew better known at the festival as “Vernacular’’ among other things," said Muriungi.

He said curtain-raiser events have been going on including Caddies competition, club-mite and junior tournament.

The highlight will however be the 36-hole event on Saturday and Sunday where the overall winner will be crowned.

Initially a self-sponsored event, with only 30 home golfers and 10 guests from sister clubs Nyeri Club and Nyahururu Sports Club, it grew in stature attracting the General Motors, Cooper Motor Corporation (CMC) and Mumias Sugar Company as some of their perennial sponsors.

This year's edition has attracted several sponsors including Isuzu - General Motors (GM), Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL), Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), AAR Insurance and Rangelands.

A big field of over 150 golfers including 30 from Golf Park in Nairobi, 30 from Nyahururu, while others are drawn from Nyeri Club, Ruiru Sports Club, Thika Sports Club, and Thika Greens Golf Resort.

Leading the hunt for the overall title, will be defending champion Bundi, Gabriel Miungi, Richard Kabugi, Kaburu Mwirichia, Charles Rob, Jediel Kirimi Muriungi and the ever-green Major General (retired) Peter Waweru.