Laibons, Old Cambrians face-off at Royal

The Royal Nairobi Golf Club course will on Friday host the Prince of Wales (now Nairobi School) old students Annual Charity Golf Day.

With Standard Chartered being the title sponsors this year, the event is now dubbed “The Stanchart Uttermost Challenge."

It will also serve as the return match between the two old rival old students of the two formerly European Schools, Duke of York (now Lenana School) and the Prince of Wales (now Nairobi School).

Yassin Awale, the captain of the Old Cambrians, who is also currently the captain of Addis Ababa Golf Club in Ethiopia, said he was happy to again play host to the old students of Lenana School better known as the Laibons.

“During the last leg at Karen Country Club, the venue for the Charity event by the Laibons, the Old Cambrians lost by the slimmest of margins, but the record turnout, exemplified the commitment towards raising funds towards each other’s CSR programmes," said Awale.

So far 41 Laibons and 32 Old Cambrians had already registered, with over 100 Alumni and guests participating.

Awale said the annual event supports the Old Cambrian Bursary Fund for needy boys at Nairobi School. To date, 12 boys have received full scholarships under the programme. A student needs approximately Sh90,000 every academic year.

This year, entry per player will be Sh3,000 while one can partner with the sponsor as a partner through one of the packages which are; Platinum at Sh1,000,000, Gold at Sh500,000, Silver Sh300,000 and Bronze going for Sh150,000.