Impressive Kibugu defies odds to make cut at Magical Kenya Open

Junior golfer Njoroge Kibugu Friday lifted up the spirit of Kenyan golf enthusiasts watching the Magical Kenya Open at Muthaiga Golf Club on Friday after his brilliant five under par 66 placed in tying sixth halfway through the second round.

Now with a total of six under par in two rounds, the 18-year-old Kibugu is definitely in the last two rounds of the DP World Tour tournament set for Saturday and Sunday. His bogey-free round included birdies on the third and ninth and at the 17th with an eagle finish at the 18th.

“I am extremely happy with my score despite having had a shaky start in the morning where I did not have a swing. I decided to go for my usual golf and game plan which was to stay as cool as possible and just enjoy the round and it worked well for me. I am so grateful to my mum and dad for their support. They have always been more than willing to help me improve my golf, as well as my caddie and friend Bo Ciera whom we have played together many times,’’ said Kibugu who said he will try and remain cool and easy in the remaining two rounds.

He becomes the first local amateur to make the cut in the Open. The last one to make cut in the open was Boniface Simwa now a professional and based at Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort in Uganda.

Then playing off plus two handicap, Simwa went on to finish in 38th place overall. Simwa was very excited when he had the news of Kibugu’s performance in the second round at Muthaiga, the same venue where he also made it to the last two rounds.

“My congratulation to the young man for his great performance which I think will encourage others in the junior programme to work hard and improve their game,’’ said Simwa.

In 2014, Limuru’s John Karichu was within the cut though he was disqualified for having carried an extra club in his bag while two years later, Nyali’s Mathew Wahome now a pro, shot three under 69 and had a chance of qualifying though a poor 77 in the second round denied him a place in the last two rounds.