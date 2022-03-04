Impressive Kibugu defies odds to make cut at Magical Kenya Open

  • Now with a total of six under par in two rounds, Kibugu is definitely in the last two rounds of the DP World Tour tournament set for Saturday and Sunday
  • Simwa was very excited when he had the news of Kibugu’s performance in the second round at Muthaiga, the same venue where he also made it to the last two rounds
  • In 2014, Limuru’s John Karichu was within the cut though he was disqualified for having carried an extra club in his bag

Junior golfer Njoroge Kibugu Friday lifted up the spirit of Kenyan golf enthusiasts watching the Magical Kenya Open at Muthaiga Golf Club on Friday after his brilliant five under par 66 placed in tying sixth halfway through the second round.

