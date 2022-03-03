Magical Kenya Open: Gavins fires his way to the top, Kenyans stutter

Daniel Gavins of England follows the progress of his shot from 9th hole fairway during Magical Kenya Open

Daniel Gavins of England follows the progress of his shot from 9th hole fairway during Magical Kenya Open at Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi on March 03, 2022.


Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Leeds native Gavins, who was in the team of Spain’s Adrian Otaegui and Italian Renato Paratore, produced an impressive opening nine which included five birdies, three of them back-to-back, and at the seventh and ninth which saw him carry to the back nine a five under par score.
  • He set off to the back nine with a birdie at the par five-10th, but dropped two shots at the short-hole-13 and soon after at the 14th.

England’s Daniel Gavins on Thursday fired his way to the top of the leaderboard with an impressive seven under par 64, to lead the field of 142 players into the second round of the 2022 Magical Kenya Open presented ABSA at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.