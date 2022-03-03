Key reasons why the cut could be level par, or under par

Njoroge Kibugu lines up his putt at the 18th hole green with his caddie Bo Ciera during Magical Kenya Open

Njoroge Kibugu (right) lines up his putt at the 18th hole green with his caddie Bo Ciera during Magical Kenya Open at Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi on March 03, 2022.


Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Charles Gacheru

Director

IMG Kenya Ltd

What you need to know:

  • For players to make the CUT, to get to play into the weekend and stand the chance to win some money, they will have to post a two-round total of level par, or one or two under par

Professional golf tournaments are played over four rounds, in the case of the Kenya Open from the March 3 to 5. However, it’s only the top 60 players (and any player tying the 60th player) who get to play in the final two rounds.

