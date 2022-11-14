Mudanyi settles 15th in Nigerian tourney

Muthaiga Golf Club resident professional Nelson Mudanyi finished in 15th place in the 2022 edition of the Chief Ikenna Okafor golf championship which ended over the weekend at the par 72 Python Golf Club in Port Harcourt, Nigeria.

Mudanyi, the only Kenyan pro who participated in the tournament which attracted a field of 103 professionals, posted a four rounds total of four over par 292. He started with a 77 and 74 to make the cut, though he was able to improve in the last two rounds where he shot 69 and 72.

In the third round, Mudanyi recovered from an early double bogey on the par four first hole, but managed to birdie three holes thereafter. He also made three birdies at the back nine and a bogey. He dropped three shots at the final round though he was able to level with three birdies.

For finishing 15th in the tournament which had a prize fund of Sh5,530,100 (20 million Naira), Mudanyi pocketed Sh140,000. Nigeria’s Sunday Olapade fired 15 under par 273 to win by two shots from pacemaker Ubi Mike who came second on 13 under par 275.

Bako Kamalu was third on eight under par 280, just two shots better than Andrew Odoh.

“The field was very competitive as there were good golfers out there. It was a good tournament and the course is great. I wish more sponsors can come out and support such an event in the Nija Tour,’’ said Mudanyi who was invited by Chief Okafor who he met during his visit to Nairobi. It's one of top Nigerian pros Gift Willy who connected the pair at Muthaiga.

“I managed to take care of the Chief Okafor and his wife Esther Okafor and organised rounds of golf at Muthaiga. This is where I was able to connect with the Chief and his family as they were also celebrating their wedding anniversary,’’ said Mudanyi who thanked pro Willy for having nurtured Chief’s golf.

This is the second consecutive year he has been invited to play in the event.

The tournament also featured ladies pro event which attracted 30 players, 250 amateurs, juniors and a Caddies tournament. The pro field also included four pros from Ghana while Nigeria had an entry of 98 pros.

“I am so grateful to Chief Okafor for the invitation and everything he has done to me since I arrived here,’’ added Mudanyi who said making two back-to-back cuts was great and felt like winning a tournament.