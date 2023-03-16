Nation Classic Series tees off at Nanyuki

Kevin Kabugi, a Business Management student at Strathmore University is probably the player to beat this weekend at the nine-hole Nanyuki Sports Club course where a field of 124 players was drawn for the first leg of the 2023 Nation Classic Golf series.

Kabugi, a son of veteran Nanyuki golfer Richard Kabugi, last year produced an impressive 42 points, to claim the overall title. During the grand finale held at Ruiru Sports Club, Kabugi posted 40 points to finish four points behind the 12-year-old Peter Gathogo of Nakuru whose victory saw him earn a trip to Dubai to watch the Desert Classic, a DP World Tour event.

Besides competing against his father Richard Kabugi who won the guest title at Ruiru, Kevin Kabugi will also be battling it out against some of the club’s leading golfers such as Jediel Muriungi, Gabriel Miungi, Cyprian Bundi, Nyeri’s Wachira Keen, Boniface Waikwa from Nyahururu, and Nanyuki’s Kelvin Gitonga among others.

From the ladies line-up those drawn include last year’s junior winner and another golfer from the Richard Kabugi family, Kavithe Kabugi, Safaricom Golf Tour national champion Marion Githinji and Calorine Wambaria who was among the prize winners during the Nation Classic grand finale.

Teeing off for those drawn in the morning is set for 6.40am, with the four ball of Marion Githinji, Kevin Kabugi, Gabriel Jones and a junior golfer Kopus Kara-Annah to lead the way. Those drawn in the afternoon will be reporting to the starter at 11.10am.

This year, the Nation Classic features six events including a club-nite in Kisii, and for the first time ever, the series will be visiting the Tourist town of Malindi in July, while the Grand finale will be held at Royal Nairobi Golf Club in October.

Meanwhile, Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club will on Friday, host 100 golfers during the annual Starehe Girls Charity Golf Day. The Stableford event has attracted both local and international players (ladies and men), including professionals and amateurs.

Winners and runner-ups in different categories will be rewarded in the event that has been sponsored by East Africa Re-Insurance, Chandaria Foundation, Bimeda Ltd Kenya, Movenpick, Sankara, Hemingways, Taita Hills Salt Lick, Del Monte, Riz Charania, Grace Madoka and Past and Present.

This year the donations will go towards the sponsorship and maintenance of 800 girls at the Centre (the number grew from 72). The Starehe Girls' Centre (SGC) was established in 2005 by visionary men and women driven by their passion to see girls from less fortunate families empowered with good education to equip them into becoming future leaders of our country.

Down at the Coast, Nyali Golf and Country Club will be staging the Friends of the Academy Charity golf tournament to raise funds for the Aga Khan Academy Mombasa’s Talent Identification Programme (TID). This programme identifies exceptional Grade Six students across Kenya from marginalised backgrounds and provides them with a full scholarship for seven years to attend the Academy, which is an International Baccalaureate (IB) World School.

“Access to quality education should not be limited to those who are able to afford it but should be made available to all talented students regardless of their backgrounds,” said Abdul Samji, one of the Friends of the Academy, which is a group of individuals who support the vision of the Academy to create home-grown ethical leaders in the region. “Through this event and our continuous support, we hope to support the Academy in continuing to produce global leaders of tomorrow.”

The Friends of the Academy are inviting all golfers and those interested to this incredible opportunity to come out and play.

Away at the lakeside Nyanza Golf Club course Kisumu, a field of 81 players was drawn to battle it for an array of prizes during the Stanbic golf tournament.

The bank, well known for golf sponsorship and which has over the years supported events in Mombasa, Nairobi, as well Nyanza, makes a comeback to the lakeside course after being away for some times.