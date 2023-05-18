Nation Classic returns to Kericho after a decade

The annual Nation Classic Golf Series, Kenya’s oldest amateur golf series, having started way back in 1985, heads to Kericho this weekend for the second leg in the 2023 edition, which comes exactly two months after the opening leg held in Nanyuki Sports Club.

This is the first time the Nation Classic returns to the ever-green Kericho Golf Club course since June 21, 2013. And a field of 132 players made up of players drawn from Kericho, Kisii, Nyanza Golf Club Kisumu, Nandi Bears and Kakamega were listed to battle it out for some fabulous prizes, plus five slots in the Grand Finale to be held at Royal Nairobi Golf Club later in the year.

Besides players from those clubs, the event has also attracted guests from Nanyuki, Sigona, Nakuru, Thika and Rouyal Nairobi. Among the guests chasing the prizes for the guests will be former Kenya Golf Union Chairman Ben Omuodo, Nanyuki’s Richard Kabugi, Njoro’s Dominic Walubengo, and two former Nation employees Henry Owuor and Frankie Gichuru.

The home players will include Raymond Keter, Chris Birgen, Erick Langat, Kiplangat Sang, and veteran and one of the longest serving member of Kericho Golf Club Munga Marusoi. Leading the staff will be NMG chairman Dr Wilfred Kiboro who last year clinched the staff prize during the grand finale at Ruiru Sports Club.

For this second leg, the Nation Media Group will be partnering with Premier Foods Limited, CFAO Kenya limited, Stima Sacco Society, Hyssop Properties, Eldoret Hospital and Jambojet Airline.

But for a start, the Nation Media Group will also visit Kisii Sports Club on Friday for its first ever golf event there where a field of 40 players were drawn from 8.30am. A number of prizes will be at stake for those who will manage to tackle the course, one of the most challenging nine-hole courses in the country.

But besides the two golf events, the Nation Media Group staff from Nyanza Region as well as those travelling from Nairobi will visit Nyachururu PAG Primary School in Nyamira County for a Social Sustainability initiative.